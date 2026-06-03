2026 Central New York Real Estate Conference

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About this event
Reserve your spot early and save! Join professionals, students, and industry leaders for a full day of learning, networking, and opportunity at the 3rd Annual CNY Real Estate Conference.
Your admission includes keynote presentations, breakout sessions, the Ignite Opportunity: Careers, Partnerships & Growth interactive experience, facilitated networking, exhibitors, light morning refreshments, lunch, and Kenwood's Resource List.
Leave with valuable connections, actionable insights, career and business opportunities, and practical resources that create lasting value beyond the conference.
Join professionals, students, and industry leaders for a full day of learning, networking, and opportunity at the 3rd Annual CNY Real Estate Conference.
Your admission includes keynote presentations, breakout sessions, the Ignite Opportunity: Careers, Partnerships & Growth interactive experience, facilitated networking, exhibitors, light morning refreshments, lunch, and Kenwood's Resource List, a curated directory of trusted real estate professionals to help you build your team when the time is right.
Leave with valuable connections, actionable insights, career and business opportunities, and practical resources designed to create lasting impact beyond the conference.
Connect with industry professionals, employers, and fellow students while exploring careers in real estate and related industries.
Your admission includes keynote presentations, breakout sessions, the Ignite Opportunity: Careers, Partnerships & Growth interactive experience, facilitated networking, exhibitors, light morning refreshments, lunch, and Kenwood's Resource List.
Leave with valuable industry connections, internship and career opportunities, practical insights, and the resources to help launch your professional journey.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!