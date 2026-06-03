2026 Central New York Real Estate Conference

Reserve your spot early and save! Join professionals, students, and industry leaders for a full day of learning, networking, and opportunity at the 3rd Annual CNY Real Estate Conference.





Your admission includes keynote presentations, breakout sessions, the Ignite Opportunity: Careers, Partnerships & Growth interactive experience, facilitated networking, exhibitors, light morning refreshments, lunch, and Kenwood's Resource List.





Leave with valuable connections, actionable insights, career and business opportunities, and practical resources that create lasting value beyond the conference.