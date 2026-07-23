2026 CNY Real Estate Conference High School Registration

Discover the exciting world of real estate while connecting with industry professionals, employers, college students, and fellow high school students. This experience is designed to introduce students to the many career paths within the real estate industry and provide valuable exposure to professionals working in the field.





Your admission includes the Opening Remarks and Keynote Speaker, a high school-focused career exploration session, and lunch. This customized schedule is designed specifically for high school students, offering opportunities to learn from industry leaders, build new connections, and explore future educational and career possibilities.

Whether you're considering college, exploring career options, or simply curious about the real estate industry, you'll leave with new insights, meaningful connections, and a greater understanding of the opportunities available.





High School Student Schedule