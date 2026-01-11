HeartSpace Collective

Hosted by

HeartSpace Collective

About this event

2026 Central Texas Wellness Retreat for Women Veterans

Marble Falls

TX 78654, USA

Retreat Weekend Package - Shared Room
Pay what you can

Double occupancy room with a shared bathroom - queen bed for each (roommate preference may be submitted).

Retreat access to amenities and activities ($2,500 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!

Retreat Weekend Package - Private Room
$898

Private room with queen or king bed and shared bathroom.

Retreat access to amenities and activities ($2,750 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!

Retreat Weekend Package - Private King Suite
$1,111

Large private suite with king bed, private bathroom, and soaking tub.

Retreat access to amenities and activities ($3,000 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!

Waitlist Retreat Weekend Package - Private Room
Free

If a spot opens up, we will contact you.

Add a donation for HeartSpace Collective

$

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