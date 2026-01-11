2026 Central Texas Wellness Retreat for Women Veterans

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About this event
Double occupancy room with a shared bathroom - queen bed for each (roommate preference may be submitted).
Retreat access to amenities and activities ($2,500 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!
Private room with queen or king bed and shared bathroom.
Retreat access to amenities and activities ($2,750 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!
Large private suite with king bed, private bathroom, and soaking tub.
Retreat access to amenities and activities ($3,000 value offset by donations and sponsors). Thanks for your additional contribution below!
If a spot opens up, we will contact you.
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