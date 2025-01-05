2026 CFIBWC Red Dress & Red Tie Health Symposium

Navigating Wellness, Finances, and Purpose Across the Lifespan

Empowering adults ages 30 and above to build lasting health, financial security, and meaningful connection—locally and beyond.





Mission: To provide educational programs to the Central Florida area to enhance their quality of life.

Vision: A community where families are educated and empowered to lead safe, healthy, and self-sufficient lives.

Tagline: Educate. Empower. Elevate.