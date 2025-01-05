Central Florida International Black Womens Congress, Inc.

Hosted by

Central Florida International Black Womens Congress, Inc.

About this event

2026 CFIBWC Red Dress & Red Tie Health Symposium

350 Northlake Blvd

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA

General Admission
$80

Navigating Wellness, Finances, and Purpose Across the Lifespan

Empowering adults ages 30 and above to build lasting health, financial security, and meaningful connection—locally and beyond.


Mission: To provide educational programs to the Central Florida area to enhance their quality of life.
Vision: A community where families are educated and empowered to lead safe, healthy, and self-sufficient lives.
Tagline: Educate. Empower. Elevate.

Vendor Space Only ( Meal Included)
$100

Vendor Participation Includes

  • One (1) vendor table
  • One (1) chair
  • Meal for 1
  • Opportunity to promote and sell products or services
  • Listing in the event program (vendors confirmed by deadline)



Vendor Fee

  • $100.00 (non-refundable)
  • Vendor space is limited and assigned on a first-payment-in-full-received, first-reserved
  • Registration closes March 3, 2026, or earlier if capacity is reached



Meals & Venue Policy

Per Hilton Altamonte Springs policy, outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the venue.

Vendor Space Only ( Meals Incl
$150

Vendor Participation Includes

  • One (1) vendor table
  • Two (2) chairs
  • Meals for 2
  • Opportunity to promote and sell products or services
  • Listing in the event program (vendors confirmed by deadline)



Vendor Fee

  • $150.00 (non-refundable)
  • Vendor space is limited and assigned on a first-payment-in-full-received, first-reserved
  • Registration closes March 3, 2026, or earlier if capacity is reached
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