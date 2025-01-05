2026 CFIBWC Red Dress & Red Tie Health Symposium

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About this event
Navigating Wellness, Finances, and Purpose Across the Lifespan
Empowering adults ages 30 and above to build lasting health, financial security, and meaningful connection—locally and beyond.
Mission: To provide educational programs to the Central Florida area to enhance their quality of life.
Vision: A community where families are educated and empowered to lead safe, healthy, and self-sufficient lives.
Tagline: Educate. Empower. Elevate.
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Meals & Venue Policy
Per Hilton Altamonte Springs policy, outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the venue.
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$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!