2026 Chad Thomason Memorial Clay Shoot

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About this event
This ticket is for a four-member team that includes shells, clays, cart, and lunch.
This Sponsorship Level includes: a yard sign with your business logo
This Sponsorship Level includes: logo on the event banner with high-visibility and social media shoutout
This Sponsorship Level includes: logo on the event banner with high-visibility, verbal recognition at event, and social media shoutout
This Sponsorship Level includes: prominent logo placement on the event banner, one team of four, social media shoutout, verbal recognition at event, and company promotional station
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