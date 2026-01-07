The Remarkable Foundation

Hosted by

The Remarkable Foundation

About this event

2026 Chad Thomason Memorial Clay Shoot

299 Skeet Rd

Sparta, GA 31087, USA

Team of Four
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is for a four-member team that includes shells, clays, cart, and lunch.

Shooting Station Sponsor
$250

This Sponsorship Level includes: a yard sign with your business logo

Clay Crusher Sponsor
$500

This Sponsorship Level includes: logo on the event banner with high-visibility and social media shoutout

Sharp Shooter Sponsor
$1,000

This Sponsorship Level includes: logo on the event banner with high-visibility, verbal recognition at event, and social media shoutout

Golden Barrel Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This Sponsorship Level includes: prominent logo placement on the event banner, one team of four, social media shoutout, verbal recognition at event, and company promotional station

Add a donation for The Remarkable Foundation

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