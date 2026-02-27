Hosted by

The Remarkable Foundation

About this raffle

2026 Chad Thomason Memorial Clay Shoot Raffle

Bourbon Pull
$50

You will receive a bottle of Bourbon that matches your playing card at lunch.

Single Mulligan
$30

Miss a shot but still want the point. This is your new best friend.

Team Mulligans
$100

Miss 4 shots but still want the points for your team. This is for y'all!

Five Raffle Tickets
$100

You will collect your tickets from the Greater Impact table and place them in the bowl that corresponds with what you'd like a chance to win!

One Raffle Ticket
$25

You will collect your tickets from the Greater Impact table and place them in the bowl that corresponds with that you'd like a chance to win!

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