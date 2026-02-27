2026 Chad Thomason Memorial Clay Shoot Raffle

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About this raffle
You will receive a bottle of Bourbon that matches your playing card at lunch.
Miss a shot but still want the point. This is your new best friend.
Miss 4 shots but still want the points for your team. This is for y'all!
You will collect your tickets from the Greater Impact table and place them in the bowl that corresponds with what you'd like a chance to win!
You will collect your tickets from the Greater Impact table and place them in the bowl that corresponds with that you'd like a chance to win!
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