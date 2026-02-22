2026 Challenge Run

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About this event
Race and Shirt - Designed by a student and voted on by Wingate students and staff.
Race Only
Designed by and voted on by Wingate Students featuring graphic of Assistant Principal Mr. Hoskin.
Includes hot dog, chips and a drink!
We’ll give sponsor shout‑outs on our Facebook page, recognize you live at the race, and feature your logo on our race shirts as long as logos are received by 4/2.
Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 2 to be included on the shirt.
BUT WAIT! There's is one last race of the year.
Teachers and administrators racing in giant inflatable animal costumes for Field Day glory!
It’s the Staff Costume Race, and it’s happening on the last day of school. Want to sponsor your favorite teacher's/administrators costume so they can get in on the fun? (100% of donation goes to the price of the inflatable costume)
Pick someone to sponsor. Who do you think will win?
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!