Wingate Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Wingate Elementary PTO

About this event

2026 Challenge Run

351 S Camp Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81507, USA

Race Entry + Shirt
$30

Race and Shirt - Designed by a student and voted on by Wingate students and staff.


Race Entry
$15

Race Only

Shirt Only
$17

Designed by and voted on by Wingate Students featuring graphic of Assistant Principal Mr. Hoskin.

Food Ticket
$5

Includes hot dog, chips and a drink!

Sponsorship
$100

We’ll give sponsor shout‑outs on our Facebook page, recognize you live at the race, and feature your logo on our race shirts as long as logos are received by 4/2.


Please email your logo to [email protected] by April 2 to be included on the shirt.

Sponsor Staff Racing Costume for Last Day of School
$35

BUT WAIT! There's is one last race of the year.


Teachers and administrators racing in giant inflatable animal costumes for Field Day glory!


It’s the Staff Costume Race, and it’s happening on the last day of school. Want to sponsor your favorite teacher's/administrators costume so they can get in on the fun? (100% of donation goes to the price of the inflatable costume)


Pick someone to sponsor. Who do you think will win?


  1.  Amie Schraeder 
  2. Taylor Stockemer
  3. Courtney Idler
  4. Amber Leasure
  5. Kristen Buckley
  6. Audrey Harwig
  7. Beth Allen
  8. Katie Kenney
  9. Meghan Connell - taken
  10. Kevin Hoskin
  11. Jaimie Elliott
  12. Katie Pudlewski
  13. Amber Skur
  14. Janie Quinn!!!
  15. Amy Ostroski
  16. Tammy Van Pelt
  17. Elaine Reed
  18. Savannah McCaskill
  19. Jill Almgren
  20. Melissa Smith
  21. Kathi Pewters - taken
  22. Reagan Foss
  23. Michaela Mckinley
  24. Sue Dailey



Add a donation for Wingate Elementary PTO

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