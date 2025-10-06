2026 Chamber Events

Hosted by
Sponsor one of our well-attended monthly events, open to all members and the public. This casual morning networking event is a great way to connect with local professionals.
*9 Available
Support our monthly Membership Meetings, which bring Chamber members together for updates, guest speakers, and networking over breakfast or lunch.
*12 Available (event is held once a month on date and time at various locations).
Sponsor one of our monthly Lunch & Learn series, designed to provide valuable education and resources to local business professionals during the lunch hour.
*12 Available (event is held once a month on date and time at various locations).
Be the host of our monthly Business After Hours—an evening networking event designed to build connections in a relaxed, social atmosphere.
Host responsibilities:
– Provide the venue, food, and beverages of your choice
– Pay a $20 commitment fee to secure your date
– Welcome guests and give a brief overview of your business at the event
The Chamber will provide:
– Full marketing and promotion of the event
– RSVP coordination and event reminders
– On-site support during the event
A great way to showcase your business, bring people through your doors, and connect with fellow Chamber members.
*12 Available (event is held once a month on date and time at various locations).
Support one of the most beloved events of the year—the Ottawa Area Chamber Christmas Parade! This festive community tradition draws hundreds of families and spectators downtown to kick off the holiday season.
Sponsors will have their logo on promotional items, signage, and receive float recognition.
Have your business logo represented on the 'passport' that is handed out to community members, encouraging them to step into your establishment to shop, dine, or support.
Secure your headlining spot now for the Chamber Awards Banquet.
Secure your headlining spot now for the Chamber Golf Outing
