2026 Chamber Events

Be the host of our monthly Business After Hours—an evening networking event designed to build connections in a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Host responsibilities:

– Provide the venue, food, and beverages of your choice

– Pay a $20 commitment fee to secure your date

– Welcome guests and give a brief overview of your business at the event





The Chamber will provide:

– Full marketing and promotion of the event

– RSVP coordination and event reminders

– On-site support during the event

A great way to showcase your business, bring people through your doors, and connect with fellow Chamber members.





*12 Available (event is held once a month on date and time at various locations).