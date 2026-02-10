Humboldt Chamber of Commerce

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce

About the memberships

2026 Chamber of Commerce Membership

Business Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

This purchase is for one calendar year membership to Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

Please complete one form for each individual business you would like included in the members directory.

Organization Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

This purchase is for one calendar year membership to Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

Please complete one form for each organization you would like included in the members directory.

Personal Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

This purchase is for one calendar year membership to Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

Please complete one form for each individual you would like included in the members directory. Personal memberships may be completed jointly for families. ex: Joe & Megan Arell would be permitted as 1 personal membership.

