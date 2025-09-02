2026 Chamber Sponsorships

Hosted by
GET 3 MONTHS FREE (OCT-DEC 2025) Does not include Event Sponsorship
CHAMBER DIAMOND (JAN-DEC) $650
Logo on Home Page Sponsor Area
Logo at the Top of the Home Page
Business Listed as Sponsor on Instagram Description
2 Presenting Sponsor Events (Markets Not Included)
Logo on Chamber FB Banner
Logo at the Top of the Directory Listing
Logo on Member Emails
Logo on Press Releases
Logo on Home and Sponsor Page
Weekly Chamber Sponsor Blip on FB
Premier Directory Ad Listing Your Business as a Corporate Sponsor for 2026 for as long as you are a member to show your support to our community
CHAMBER PLATINUM (JAN-DEC) $500
1 Presenting Sponsor Events (Markets Not Included)
Logo on Chamber FB Banner
Business Listed as Sponsor on Instagram Description
Logo at the Top of the Directory Listing
Logo on Member Emails
Logo on Press Releases
Logo on Home and Sponsor Page
Weekly Chamber Sponsor Blip on FB
Premier Directory Ad Listing Your Business as a Corporate Sponsor for 2026 for as long as you are a member to show your support to our community
CHAMBER GOLD (JAN-DEC) $350
Logo at the Top of the Directory Listing
Logo on Member Emails
Logo on Press Releases
Logo on Home and Sponsor Page
Weekly Chamber Sponsor Blip on FB
Premier Directory Ad Listing Your Business as a Corporate Sponsor for 2026 for as long as you are a member to show your support to our community
CHAMBER SILVER (JAN-DEC) $200
Logo on Home and Sponsor Page
Weekly Chamber Sponsor Blip on FB
Premier Directory Ad Listing Your Business as a Corporate Sponsor for 2026 for as long as you are a member to show your support to our community
Become a Seasonal Sponsor of the 2026 Greater Williamson Summer Market—and help us build a summer full of joy, connection, and unforgettable moments.
Each week, our market brings together families, foodies, artists, and entrepreneurs for themed events, live entertainment, and local love. As a Seasonal Sponsor, your business becomes part of the heartbeat of it all.
Seasonal Sponsorship Includes:
Whether you're a hometown hero or a regional powerhouse, this is your chance to be remembered—not just for what you sell, but for what you support.
📍 Limited seasonal slots available. 🎉 Let’s make summer 2026 unforgettable—together.
Be the reason our community gathers, grows, and glows.
The 2026 Greater Williamson Summer Market is back—and bigger than ever. Each week, hundreds of families, foodies, and fun-seekers flock to our vibrant market for fresh finds, themed events, and unforgettable experiences.
✨ We're inviting local businesses, changemakers, and community champions to become Weekly Sponsors—and shine in the spotlight.
What You Get:
Whether you're launching a new product or service, celebrating a milestone, or simply want to give back—this is your moment to show up and stand out.
📅 Two weekly slots available. 📍 Reserve your week now and let’s make summer unforgettable—together.
Sponsor a picnic table at the 2026 Summer Market—and become part of the heart of our community.
Each week, families gather, friends reconnect, and memories are made around our market picnic tables. Now, your business can be part of that magic.
2026 Picnic Table Sponsorship Includes:
Whether you're a local business, nonprofit, or community leader, sponsoring a table is a meaningful way to show up, give back, and be remembered.
📍 Only 3 tables available—reserve yours today and take your seat at the table.
🎬 Be the Name Behind the Night! 🌟
Become the Title Sponsor of our August 2026 Movie in the Park—and light up the summer with joy, connection, and unforgettable memories.
Each year, dozens of neighbors gather under the stars for one magical evening of film, food, and fun. In 2026, your brand can take center stage.
Title Sponsorship Includes:
Whether you're launching something new or celebrating your roots, this is your moment to shine.
📍 One title sponsor. One magical night. One unforgettable impact.
Become a Presenting Sponsor for our August 2026 Movie in the Park—and help bring one unforgettable night to life.
Each summer, our community gathers under the stars for a film, a feast, and a feeling of togetherness. As a Presenting Sponsor, your business helps make it all possible—and gets celebrated in the spotlight.
Presenting Sponsorship Includes:
This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a chance to show up, give back, and be remembered.
📍 Multiple presenting sponsor spots available. 🎬 Let’s make movie night magical—together.
Each week Chamber Members and the Community compete to pick the most teams that win their games for a prize valued at $25 or more. Sponsors can give away something from their own company, or can opt to just give the Chamber $25 which we will use to give away Gift Certificates for our Market, Events, or from Chamber shops/restaurants. We only continue through the regular season, so there are 18 spaces available. If you wish to give away something from your own business, please email us at [email protected] Weeks will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You Get: Your Logo will be on each BLIP ad posted on Facebook for that week. You will also be listed as a 2026 Sponsor for this event in your Directory Listing so people can see that you give back to the community!
More information coming on this annual event!
Step into the spotlight with our Whispering Spirits Speakeasy Sponsorship opportunity—where vintage charm meets modern brand exposure. This unique package includes three exclusive speakeasy events for the price of one, giving sponsors double the visibility and engagement for a single investment. These immersive evenings draw a lively crowd eager to experience the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, making it the perfect setting for your business to shine. Sponsorship not only places your brand in front of an enthusiastic local audience, but also supports the Chamber’s mission to create memorable, community-driven experiences. It's high-impact advertising with a splash of sophistication.
🎬 Be the Name Behind the Night! 🌟
Become the Title Sponsor of our October 2026 Movie in the Orchard—and light up the Halloween season with fun, connection, and unforgettable memories.
Each year, dozens of neighbors gather under the stars for one magical evening of film, food, and fun. In 2026, your brand can take center stage.
Title Sponsorship Includes:
Whether you're launching something new or celebrating your roots, this is your moment to shine.
📍 One title sponsor. One magical night. One unforgettable impact.
Become a Presenting Sponsor for our October 2026 Movie in the Park—and help bring one unforgettable night to life.
Each Autumn, our community gathers under the stars for a film, a feast, and a feeling of togetherness. As a Presenting Sponsor, your business helps make it all possible—and gets celebrated in the spotlight.
Presenting Sponsorship Includes:
This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a chance to show up, give back, and be remembered.
📍 Multiple presenting sponsor spots available. 🎬 Let’s make movie night magical—together.
More Details to Come!
Put your brand front and center at the Winters Farmers' Market, held every Tuesday from 3–7pm at Rootstock. Your business will be featured on all promotional materials, including posters, ads, signage, and any branded items created for the event. With advertising support from both the Chamber and Rootstock, your logo and message will reach a wide and engaged local audience week after week. Sponsors are also invited to provide a banner for display at the market, ensuring even more visibility in this lively, community-focused setting. It’s a powerful way to stay top-of-mind while supporting a beloved local tradition.
More Details to Come!
Spook up your brand visibility with our Halloween Decorating Contest sponsorship—an opportunity that delivers maximum exposure for a minimum investment. Sponsors will be prominently featured on all promotional materials, including ads, posters, and signage distributed over a four-week campaign leading up to Halloween. As the community gets into the festive spirit by decorating homes and businesses, the Chamber will host a public poll to select the winners, ensuring ongoing engagement and buzz. It’s a fun, high-impact way to align your business with a beloved seasonal tradition while reaching a wide local audience in a creative and memorable way.
More Details to Come!
More Details to Come!
Light up your brand this holiday season by sponsoring the Holiday Decorating Contest! Just like our Halloween campaign, sponsors will enjoy four weeks of high-impact visibility across all promotional channels—including ads, posters, signage, and social media—leading up to the festive celebration. The community will be encouraged to deck the halls, homes, and storefronts with holiday cheer, and the Chamber will host a public poll to crown the most dazzling displays. It’s a joyful, low-cost way to align your business with the spirit of the season while reaching a wide and enthusiastic local audience. Let your brand sparkle alongside the lights!
More Details to Come!
