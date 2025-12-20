Freedom Spelling Bee & Champaign Urbana Black Authors Book Fair

Sponsorship Ticket Includes:
- Business recognition and marketing in the official Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair program
- Promotional features on the event’s official Facebook social media page
- Formal acknowledgment during the event program
To ensure accurate promotion and proper acknowledgment, sponsors are invited to email the following to [email protected]:
- Business name
- Logo
- Contact information
- A brief description of the business
Thank you for supporting the Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair and helping us uplift Black authors, creatives, and community literacy.
Sponsorship Ticket Includes:
- Business recognition and marketing in the official Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair program
- Promotional features on the event’s official Facebook social media page
- Formal acknowledgment during the event program
To ensure accurate promotion and proper acknowledgment, sponsors are invited to email the following to [email protected]:
- Business name
- Logo
- Contact information
- A brief description of the business
Thank you for supporting the Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair and helping us uplift Black authors, creatives, and community literacy.