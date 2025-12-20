No More Bound, LLC

Hosted by

No More Bound, LLC

About this event

Freedom Spelling Bee & Champaign Urbana Black Authors Book Fair

Author Table Ticket
$125

Author Ticket Includes:

  1. Exclusive Author Meet & Greet on November 13, featuring entertainment and refreshments
  2. One vendor table at the Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair, including two chairs and a tablecloth
  3. A curated No More Bound, LLC gift bag
  4. Lunch provided on the day of the Book Fair
  5. Featured advertising on the official event Facebook page
  6. Inclusion in the official printed event program
Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Ticket Includes:

  • Business recognition and marketing in the official Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair program
  • Promotional features on the event’s official Facebook social media page
  • Formal acknowledgment during the event program

To ensure accurate promotion and proper acknowledgment, sponsors are invited to email the following to [email protected]:

  • Business name
  • Logo
  • Contact information
  • A brief description of the business

Thank you for supporting the Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair and helping us uplift Black authors, creatives, and community literacy.

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