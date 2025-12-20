Freedom Spelling Bee & Champaign Urbana Black Authors Book Fair

Sponsorship Ticket Includes:

Business recognition and marketing in the official Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair program

Promotional features on the event’s official Facebook social media page

Formal acknowledgment during the event program

To ensure accurate promotion and proper acknowledgment, sponsors are invited to email the following to [email protected]:

Business name

Logo

Contact information

A brief description of the business

Thank you for supporting the Champaign-Urbana Black Authors Book Fair and helping us uplift Black authors, creatives, and community literacy.