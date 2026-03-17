2026 Champions for Children Golf Tournament - Sponsorship

· Cover page recognition on yardage book · Hole and putting green sponsorships · Eight tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Champions for Children sponsor exhibit featuring your company’s name and logo to be displayed at the CCIU Educational Service Center from July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027. Featured company link on CCIU website · Promotional time on CCIU social media sites · Acknowledgement in CFCC media releases · Patron appreciation gift