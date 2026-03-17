Children's Fund of Chester County

Hosted by

Children's Fund of Chester County

About this event

2026 Champions for Children Golf Tournament - Sponsorship

Applecross Country Club

170 Zynn Road, Downingtown, PA 19335

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

· Cover page recognition on yardage book · Hole and putting green sponsorships · Eight tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Champions for Children sponsor exhibit featuring your company’s name and logo to be displayed at the CCIU Educational Service Center from July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027. Featured company link on CCIU website · Promotional time on CCIU social media sites · Acknowledgement in CFCC media releases · Patron appreciation gift

Eagle Sponsor
$3,250

· Your company’s name featured on inside front cover of yardage book · Four tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Champions for Children sponsor exhibit featuring company’s name and logo to be displayed at the CCIU Educational Service Center from July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027 · Hole sponsorship · Patron appreciation gift

Birdie Sponsor
$1,250
· Center page recognition in yardage book · Two tickets for golfers to play and participate in all tournament events · Patron appreciation gift
Par Sponsor
$750
· Choice of hole recognition in CFCC yardage book · One ticket for golfer to play and participate in all tournament events
Hole Sponsor
$500
· Sponsor recognition in yardage book
Additional/Individual Golfer
$185

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