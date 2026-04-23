2026 Champions of Education Awards Raffle

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About this raffle
Package Includes:
Yeti Cooler
Cardinals Football
Cardinals Car Flag
Cardinals Stanley
Cardinals Hat
Cardinals Gameday Authentic Jersey
Compliments of 1GPA
Package Includes:
Beach Bag
Anthropology Beach Towel
Sun Hat
2 beach drink glasses
“People We Meet on Vacation” book
Anthropology Candle
Beach Day Sunbelt – Alo, Baby Oil, Sunblock for Body, Sunblock for Face
Target Gift Card - $100
Compliments of 1GPA
Package Includes:
Dusty Pink Clutch with Gold Accents
GUCCI Flora Eau De Parfum
Anthropology Candle
Nordstrom Gift Card - $100
Compliments of 1GPA
Start your day with a complimentary bucket of range balls for each player. Then enjoy a day on the beautiful Orange Tree Golf Course. Booking must be made 7 days prior to the day of play. Good for Monday - Thursday after 11am. Compliments of Orange Tree Golf Resort. *Winner must claim their tickets no later than May 24, 2026
Coffee cup, coffee, & tea
Lotion, face mask, & body scrub
Hair accessories & a piece of jewelry
Compliments of Core Construction
Pickleball set (two paddles, two balls, and a carrying bag)
Snacks
Water bottle
First Aid Kit
Towel
Compliments of Core Construction
$
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