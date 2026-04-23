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About this raffle

2026 Champions of Education Awards Raffle

Ice Ice Birdy: The Cardinals Cooler
$25

Package Includes:


Yeti Cooler

Cardinals Football

Cardinals Car Flag

Cardinals Stanley

Cardinals Hat

Cardinals Gameday Authentic Jersey


Compliments of 1GPA

Seas the Day: Beach Bag
$25

Package Includes:

Beach Bag

Anthropology Beach Towel

Sun Hat

2 beach drink glasses

“People We Meet on Vacation” book

Anthropology Candle

Beach Day Sunbelt – Alo, Baby Oil, Sunblock for Body, Sunblock for Face

Target Gift Card - $100


Compliments of 1GPA

The Chic Mom Must-Haves
$25

Package Includes:


Dusty Pink Clutch with Gold Accents

GUCCI Flora Eau De Parfum

Anthropology Candle

Nordstrom Gift Card - $100


Compliments of 1GPA

Golf for 4 at Orange Tree Golf Resort w/Cart
$25

Start your day with a complimentary bucket of range balls for each player. Then enjoy a day on the beautiful Orange Tree Golf Course. Booking must be made 7 days prior to the day of play. Good for Monday - Thursday after 11am. Compliments of Orange Tree Golf Resort. *Winner must claim their tickets no later than May 24, 2026

Mother’s Day “Self-Care” Basket
$25

Coffee cup, coffee, & tea

Lotion, face mask, & body scrub

Hair accessories & a piece of jewelry 


Compliments of Core Construction

Father's Day "Adventure" Basket
$25

Pickleball set (two paddles, two balls, and a carrying bag) 

Snacks

Water bottle

First Aid Kit

Towel 


Compliments of Core Construction

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