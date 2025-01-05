Alpha Alpha Rho Omega

Alpha Alpha Rho Omega

About the memberships

2026 Chapter Dues Payment Plan

2026 Membership Dues - Yearly Contribution Option
$300

Valid until March 10, 2027

Select this option to pay your 2026 chapter dues in full. Please note that dues may increase based on chapter budgetary needs, and you will be responsible to pay the difference in the amount due by December 31, 2025.

2026 Membership Dues - 12 Month Contribution Option
$25

No expiration

Select this option to pay your 2026 chapter in 12 monthly installments. Please note that dues may increase based on chapter budgetary needs, and you will be responsible to pay the difference in the amount due by December 31, 2025.

2026 Membership Dues - 10 Month Contribution Option
$30

No expiration

Select this option to pay your 2026 chapter in 10 monthly installments (January, February, March, April, May, June, September, October, November, and December). Please note that dues may increase based on chapter budgetary needs, and you will be responsible to pay the difference in the amount due by December 31, 2025.

Life Membership Dues — Yearly Contribution Option
$175

No expiration

Select this option to pay your 2026 Life Member chapter dues in full.

