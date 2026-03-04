National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

Offered by

National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

About this shop

2026 Chapter Tea -Presales

Modelette/Day of Giving Ticket
$75

Single Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Sustainers of NCL
Free

Complimentary Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Paw Print Necklace item
Paw Print Necklace
$20

Wear your love of pets around your neck and support Paw Works with this limited quantity necklace graciously donated by local mother/daughter small business - Splendid Iris! 18k gold-plated, this exquisitely etched paw design on a shimmering shell inlay.

10th Grade Philanthropy Project- Paw Works
$20

Class of 2028 is excited to have chosen Paw Works as their Philanthropy Honoree this year. All donations go directly back to Paw Works.

Raffle Tickets - 5
$25

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 10
$40

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 20
$75

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 30
$100

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Companion Ticket - Modelette ONLY
$35
Companion Ticket - Day of Giving ONLY
$45
Doja Cat Concert Raffle Ticket - 1 item
Doja Cat Concert Raffle Ticket - 1
$25

2 Concert Tickets to Doja Cat at the Kia Forum

Doja Cat Concert Raffle Tickets - 5 item
Doja Cat Concert Raffle Tickets - 5
$100

2 Concert Tickets to Doja Cat at the Kia Forum

Personalized Towel Monogram item
Personalized Towel Monogram
$35

Personalized 3 letter monogram towel.

Personalized Towel Full Name item
Personalized Towel Full Name
$45
Candy Bar Ticket
$5
Your Key to Rodeo Drive, Unlock the Bling! item
Your Key to Rodeo Drive, Unlock the Bling!
$20

Day of Event only raffle to win a Tiffany Necklace!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!