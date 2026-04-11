2026 Charger Golf Classic

Putting Contest Sponsor Package Includes:

--Exclusivity as Putting Contest Sponsor for 2026, located near 1st tee with great visibility.

--Name recognition as “Putting Contest presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event

--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements

--Special recognition at post-round celebration

--Opportunity to provide prizes and giveaways to winners and participants

--Sponsorship includes signage, table and chair, can bring tent or flags if you choose, and hand out items.

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)