Hosted by

Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

About this event

2026 Charger Golf Classic

5646 Weston Dr

Fulshear, TX 77441, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor Package Includes:

--Exclusivity as Presenting Sponsor

--Name recognition as “2026 Charger Golf Classic presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION”

--Prominently listed on website with link to your organization webpage

--Prominently listed on all signage, print materials, website, plus special acknowledgements

--Special recognition at post-round celebration

--Logo and name on front page of website

--Gift bag prize (optional Sponsor of Hole #1 (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)

Putting Contest Sponsor
$4,000

Putting Contest Sponsor Package Includes:

--Exclusivity as Putting Contest Sponsor for 2026, located near 1st tee with great visibility.

--Name recognition as “Putting Contest presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event

--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements

--Special recognition at post-round celebration

--Opportunity to provide prizes and giveaways to winners and participants

--Sponsorship includes signage, table and chair, can bring tent or flags if you choose, and hand out items.

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)

Golf Cannon Sponsor
$3,000

Golf Cannon Sponsor package includes:

--Exclusivity as Sponsor of Golf Cannon

--Name recognition as “Golf Cannon presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event

--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements

--Special recognition at post-round celebration

--Handout in Gift Bag that goes to each group (optional to provide)

--Sponsor of one hole (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)

Contest Sponsor
$2,000

Contest Sponsor Package includes:

--Exclusivity as Proxy Sponsor for either Long Drive, Closest to Pin, or Hole In One Contests

--Name recognition as “Long Drive contest presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event

--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements

--Special recognition at post-round celebration

--Proxy Winner Prizes (optional to provide) – presented by your organization

--Sponsor of one Hole (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post-round celebration)

Eagle Sponsor
$1,000

Eagle Sponsor package includes:

--Sponsor of hole (signage, table, chairs, ability to give things away at hole)

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)

--Listed in all print material

--Special recognition at post round celebration

--Ability to provide items to gift bags received by all participants

--Ability to provide prizes for winners

Birdie Sponsor
$750

Birdie Sponsor package includes:

--Sponsor of hole (signage provided)

--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)

--Listed in all print material

Par Sponsor
$300

Par Sponsor package includes

--Sponsor of hole (signage provided)

--Listed in all print material

Foursome Golf Registration
$500

Foursome golf registration includes:

4x golfers, lunch, post round celebration, prizes, cart, range, and tee gift

Individual Player Registration
$150

Individual Player Registration includes:

1 x Golfer Package, lunch, post round celebration, prizes, cart, range, and tee gift

Add a donation for Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!