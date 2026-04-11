Hosted by
About this event
Presenting Sponsor Package Includes:
--Exclusivity as Presenting Sponsor
--Name recognition as “2026 Charger Golf Classic presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION”
--Prominently listed on website with link to your organization webpage
--Prominently listed on all signage, print materials, website, plus special acknowledgements
--Special recognition at post-round celebration
--Logo and name on front page of website
--Gift bag prize (optional Sponsor of Hole #1 (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)
Putting Contest Sponsor Package Includes:
--Exclusivity as Putting Contest Sponsor for 2026, located near 1st tee with great visibility.
--Name recognition as “Putting Contest presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event
--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements
--Special recognition at post-round celebration
--Opportunity to provide prizes and giveaways to winners and participants
--Sponsorship includes signage, table and chair, can bring tent or flags if you choose, and hand out items.
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)
Golf Cannon Sponsor package includes:
--Exclusivity as Sponsor of Golf Cannon
--Name recognition as “Golf Cannon presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event
--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements
--Special recognition at post-round celebration
--Handout in Gift Bag that goes to each group (optional to provide)
--Sponsor of one hole (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)
Contest Sponsor Package includes:
--Exclusivity as Proxy Sponsor for either Long Drive, Closest to Pin, or Hole In One Contests
--Name recognition as “Long Drive contest presented by YOUR ORGANIZATION” at event
--Prominently listed on all print materials, plus special acknowledgements
--Special recognition at post-round celebration
--Proxy Winner Prizes (optional to provide) – presented by your organization
--Sponsor of one Hole (signage, table, chairs, and ability to give things away)
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post-round celebration)
Eagle Sponsor package includes:
--Sponsor of hole (signage, table, chairs, ability to give things away at hole)
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)
--Listed in all print material
--Special recognition at post round celebration
--Ability to provide items to gift bags received by all participants
--Ability to provide prizes for winners
Birdie Sponsor package includes:
--Sponsor of hole (signage provided)
--Foursome of golfers provided (along with lunch and post round celebration)
--Listed in all print material
Par Sponsor package includes
--Sponsor of hole (signage provided)
--Listed in all print material
Foursome golf registration includes:
4x golfers, lunch, post round celebration, prizes, cart, range, and tee gift
Individual Player Registration includes:
1 x Golfer Package, lunch, post round celebration, prizes, cart, range, and tee gift
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!