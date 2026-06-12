Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

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Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

About this event

2026 Charity GOLF OUTING

9200 E 116th St

Fishers, IN 46037, USA

ADULT Registration
$100
ADULT REGISTRATION - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
YOUTH/CHILD Registration
$75
YOUTH/CHILD Registration - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
Golf Outing GOLD SPONSOR Registration
$3,000
Gold SPONSOR Registration Includes 12 players (2 lanes), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, primary block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Golf Outing SILVER SPONSOR Registration
$1,500
Silver SPONSOR Registration Includes 6 players (1 lane), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, large block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Golf Outing BAY SPONSOR Registration
$800
Bay SPONSOR Registration Includes 4 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition in bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
Golf Outing FRIEND SPONSOR Registration
$400
Friend SPONSOR Registration Includes 2 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
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