2026 Charity GOLF OUTING

ADULT REGISTRATION - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
ADULT REGISTRATION - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
YOUTH/CHILD Registration
$75
YOUTH/CHILD Registration - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
YOUTH/CHILD Registration - not a sponsor. Includes 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and optional onsite Silent Auction.
Golf Outing GOLD SPONSOR Registration
$3,000
Gold SPONSOR Registration
Includes 12 players (2 lanes), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, primary block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Gold SPONSOR Registration
Includes 12 players (2 lanes), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, primary block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Golf Outing SILVER SPONSOR Registration
$1,500
Silver SPONSOR Registration
Includes 6 players (1 lane), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, large block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Silver SPONSOR Registration
Includes 6 players (1 lane), 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition, tabletop bay signage, event room display (table/floor) with your promotional materials, large block gallery promo GSN website, promotional material listing.
Golf Outing BAY SPONSOR Registration
$800
Bay SPONSOR Registration
Includes 4 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition in bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
Bay SPONSOR Registration
Includes 4 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, name recognition in bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
Golf Outing FRIEND SPONSOR Registration
$400
Friend SPONSOR Registration
Includes 2 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
Friend SPONSOR Registration
Includes 2 players, 3 hours of play, Ultimate Bites Appetizer Buffet, and bay area signage, and limited promotional material listing.
Add a donation for Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc
$
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