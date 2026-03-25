Sisters In Service Kerrville

Hosted by

Sisters In Service Kerrville

About this event

2026 Charity Golf Tournament and Auction Fundraiser

3074 Bandera Hwy

Kerrville, TX 78028, USA

Presenting Sponsorship + Golf Team
$2,000

Enjoy the full program with access to the live and silent auction, INCLUDING a golf team of 4. Includes breakfast, range balls, golf cart, 2 drink tickets per player, lunch, commemorative gift, 2 additional lunch tickets with reserved seating. Please check sponsorship letter for full details.

Presenting Sponsorship
$1,500

Enjoy the full program with access to the live and silent auction, a commemorative gift, 2 lunch tickets with reserved seating. Please check sponsorship letter for full details.

Lunch Only
$30

Enjoy lunch prepared by the Pinnacle Grill at Comanche Trace. Lunch to begin at 1:15pm

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Please send logo to [email protected]

Hole sign will be placed on the Comanche Trace golf course

4-Person Golf Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player: includes cart, range balls, 2 drinks tickets, goodie bag, putting contest, breakfast, lunch and access to the auction.

1-Person Golf
$150

Each ticket includes cart, range balls, 2 drinks tickets, goodie bag, breakfast, lunch, putting contest and access to the auction.

Platinum Sponsor: $750 or more
Pay what you can

Recognized on our website, in print, at the event, includes (2) two lunch tickets and hole signage

Gold Sponsor: $500
Pay what you can

Recognized on our website, in print, at the event and includes hole signage

Silver Sponsor: $250
Pay what you can

Recognized on our website, in print and at the event

Add a donation for Sisters In Service Kerrville

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!