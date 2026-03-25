2026 Charity Golf Tournament and Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the live and silent auction, INCLUDING a golf team of 4. Includes breakfast, range balls, golf cart, 2 drink tickets per player, lunch, commemorative gift, 2 additional lunch tickets with reserved seating. Please check sponsorship letter for full details.
Enjoy the full program with access to the live and silent auction, a commemorative gift, 2 lunch tickets with reserved seating. Please check sponsorship letter for full details.
Enjoy lunch prepared by the Pinnacle Grill at Comanche Trace. Lunch to begin at 1:15pm
Each player: includes cart, range balls, 2 drinks tickets, goodie bag, putting contest, breakfast, lunch and access to the auction.
Each ticket includes cart, range balls, 2 drinks tickets, goodie bag, breakfast, lunch, putting contest and access to the auction.
Recognized on our website, in print, at the event, includes (2) two lunch tickets and hole signage
Recognized on our website, in print, at the event and includes hole signage
Recognized on our website, in print and at the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!