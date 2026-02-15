Newsies Golf Outing

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Newsies Golf Outing

About this event

2026 Charity Newsies Women's Golf Outing

1348 Pumpkin Vine Rd SE

Lancaster, OH 43130, USA

Women's Golf Team Registration
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3-person team, 3 drink tickets per player, golfer goodie bags, door prize entries, and food.

Single Sponsorship
$150

Includes sign placed near tee box or green at Women's or Men's golf outing.

Double Sponsorship
$250
Available until Jun 1

SAVE $50, OFFER ENDS JUNE 1 - Includes sign placed near tee box or green at BOTH Women's and Men's golf outings.

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$600

Place your business's logo on each of the golf carts used during either the Women's or Men's outings. Sponsor carts at both outings for $1,0000 ($200 savings). Contact Golf Chair Josh Sprague to learn more.

Add a donation for Newsies Golf Outing

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