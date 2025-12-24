PLUMBERS AND PIPEFITTERS UNION LOCAL 525

2026 Charles England Charity Golf Tournament

Diamond
$10,000

Top Golf and dinner with Charles England and friends

2-Foursomes

Tournament swag with your company logo

Recognized as an event sponsor

Platinum
$5,000

Dinner with friends of Charles England

2-Foursomes

Recognized as a lunch sponsor

Tournament flags with company logo


Gold Sponsor
$2,525

1-Foursome

Sign recognition

Silver Sponsorship
$1,525

1-Foursome

Sign recognition

Flag Sponsorship
$1,000

1-Twosome

Sign Recognition

Tee Box Sponsorship
$525

Sign Recognition

Chrome Sponsor
Pay what you can

We are grateful or any type of donation, including but not limited to funds, gifts, prizes, or items for our grab bags.

