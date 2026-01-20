2026 Charlotte Rugby Whiskey Raffle

7 DIFFERENT WINNERS!!!





About the distillery

Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. is a Charlotte, North Carolina distillery focused on producing expressive American Single Malt whiskey with a strong sense of place and craft. Their Rua series leans into classic malt character—warm grain sweetness, rich texture, and layered barrel influence—while also exploring specialty cask finishes that add extra depth and variety. “Rua” is Gaelic for “red head,” a fitting name for this richly colored single malt that showcases both traditional whiskey elements and creative finishing.









The Finishes

Rua Original (Char No. 3 American White Oak)

Rich amber color with familiar notes of vanilla and caramel, a full-bodied feel, hints of fresh-baked bread and praline, and a long, sweet finish.



Rua Legacy (Original Batch Bottle)

A bottle from the original batch—a cool piece of Great Wagon Road history that’s especially appealing for collectors or anyone who likes “early release” bottles.



Rua Gold — Hibernia Series

Made with American distillers malt (6-row barley) and aged 33 months in Speyside cooperage barrels, bringing a noticeable spice note and a deeper malt character.



Rua Caledonia Edition

Single malt aged in bourbon barrels from Garrison Distillery (Texas)—adds a bold barrel influence and a “bourbon-meets-malt” warmth while still drinking like a true single malt.



Rua 10 Year

A full decade of aging brings extra smoothness and complexity, with more developed oak, richer depth, and a more polished finish.



Rua Port Finish (2 bottles — same finish, two separate winners)

Finished for 22 months in Spanish Port barrels, adding dark-fruit sweetness, a rounder mouthfeel, and a dessert-like richness on the finish.