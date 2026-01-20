2026 Charlotte Rugby Whiskey Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
10 Bottles- 10 Eras- One Winner
Step into this ultimate collector’s experience with this exclusive set of all 10 finishes from the 1792 Bourbon line — Retailing at over a $750 value, this custom labeled collcection a remarkable showcase of craft, flavor, and variety.
This tier includes:
Each bottle is enhanced with Custom Charlotte Rugby branding, featuring the Charlotte Rugby logo on the neck and a bespoke back label highlighting one of 10 pivotal eras in Charlotte Rugby history — making this not just a whiskey set, but a one of a kind Treasure for any Charlotte Rugby fan.
Back by Popular Demand!
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon is a legendary Kentucky straight bourbon crafted in the wheated tradition made famous by the Van Winkle family. Aged a full decade and bottled at a bold 107 proof, it delivers a remarkably smooth yet complex profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and gentle spice. Produced in extremely limited quantities at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this highly sought-after bourbon is rarely found on shelves and even harder to win. Fetching a market value of $500-800 Dollars on the secondary Market, Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year is A true collector’s bottle and a standout pour for any bourbon enthusiast.
7 DIFFERENT WINNERS!!!
About the distillery
Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. is a Charlotte, North Carolina distillery focused on producing expressive American Single Malt whiskey with a strong sense of place and craft. Their Rua series leans into classic malt character—warm grain sweetness, rich texture, and layered barrel influence—while also exploring specialty cask finishes that add extra depth and variety. “Rua” is Gaelic for “red head,” a fitting name for this richly colored single malt that showcases both traditional whiskey elements and creative finishing.
The Finishes
Rua Original (Char No. 3 American White Oak)
Rich amber color with familiar notes of vanilla and caramel, a full-bodied feel, hints of fresh-baked bread and praline, and a long, sweet finish.
Rua Legacy (Original Batch Bottle)
A bottle from the original batch—a cool piece of Great Wagon Road history that’s especially appealing for collectors or anyone who likes “early release” bottles.
Rua Gold — Hibernia Series
Made with American distillers malt (6-row barley) and aged 33 months in Speyside cooperage barrels, bringing a noticeable spice note and a deeper malt character.
Rua Caledonia Edition
Single malt aged in bourbon barrels from Garrison Distillery (Texas)—adds a bold barrel influence and a “bourbon-meets-malt” warmth while still drinking like a true single malt.
Rua 10 Year
A full decade of aging brings extra smoothness and complexity, with more developed oak, richer depth, and a more polished finish.
Rua Port Finish (2 bottles — same finish, two separate winners)
Finished for 22 months in Spanish Port barrels, adding dark-fruit sweetness, a rounder mouthfeel, and a dessert-like richness on the finish.
