2026 CHAT Musical Theater's Godspell Tickets

About this event
Single ticket entry. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.
Family/Group rate of 4-9. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.
Groups of 10 or more. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.
Purchase 1 flower (keepsake wooden rose) + note card to congratulate a cast member of your choice. Example pictures of roses are in the event description.
Purchase a bouquet of 3 flowers (keepsake wooden roses) + note card to congratulate a cast member of your choice. Example pictures of roses are in the event description.
$
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