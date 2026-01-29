CHAT Musical Theater

Hosted by

CHAT Musical Theater

About this event

2026 CHAT Musical Theater's Godspell Tickets

2333 Kingston Hwy

Rome, GA 30161, USA

General Admission
$15

Single ticket entry. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.

Family Rate
$13

Family/Group rate of 4-9. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.

Group Rate
$10

Groups of 10 or more. Limited seating available in the ASL interpreter section for Friday, 3/27/2026 show.

1 Bravo Bloom
$3

Purchase 1 flower (keepsake wooden rose) + note card to congratulate a cast member of your choice. Example pictures of roses are in the event description.

1 Bravo Bloom Bouquet (3 flowers)
$6

Purchase a bouquet of 3 flowers (keepsake wooden roses) + note card to congratulate a cast member of your choice. Example pictures of roses are in the event description.

Add a donation for CHAT Musical Theater

$

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