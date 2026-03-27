2026 Chautauqua Festival Art and Photography Show- Entries accepted 4-7 pm on 6/18/26.

A parent or guardian gives permission and agrees to the following:

Entry fee is $5 per item, with a limit of 3 total entries per person. *I understand that the Wythe Arts Council, the Town of Wytheville, and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. The gallery is staffed at all times during Art and Photography Show hours, and it is locked when the show is closed.

WAC reserves the right to reject artwork that is not appropriate for viewing by all ages. Absolutely NO AI.