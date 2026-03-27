2026 Chautauqua Festival Art and Photography Show- Entries accepted 4-7 pm on 6/18/26.

About this event
A parent or guardian gives permission and agrees to the following:
Entry fee is $5 per item, with a limit of 3 total entries per person. *I understand that the Wythe Arts Council, the Town of Wytheville, and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. The gallery is staffed at all times during Art and Photography Show hours, and it is locked when the show is closed.
WAC reserves the right to reject artwork that is not appropriate for viewing by all ages. Absolutely NO AI.
A parent or guardian gives permission and agrees to the following:
Entry fee is $5 per item, with a limit of 3 total entries per person. *I understand that the Wythe Arts Council, the Town of Wytheville, and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. The gallery is staffed at all times during Art and Photography Show hours, and it is locked when the show is closed.
WAC reserves the right to reject artwork that is not appropriate for viewing by all ages. Absolutely NO AI.
A parent or guardian gives permission and agrees to the following:
Entry fee is $5 per item, with a limit of 3 total entries per person. *I understand that the Wythe Arts Council, the Town of Wytheville, and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. The gallery is staffed at all times during Art and Photography Show hours, and it is locked when the show is closed.
WAC reserves the right to reject artwork that is not appropriate for viewing by all ages. Absolutely NO AI.
Entry fee is $5 per item, with a limit of 3 total entries per person. *I understand that the Wythe Arts Council, the Town of Wytheville, and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. The gallery is staffed at all times during Art and Photography Show hours, and it is locked when the show is closed.
WAC reserves the right to reject artwork that is not appropriate for viewing by all ages. Absolutely NO AI.
Includes one Outdoor Artisan vending space for a pop-up tent or a double pop-up tent for one day of vending.*I understand that the Wythe Arts Council and the Town of Wytheville and other festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur. *No refunds for inclement weather. ** May reserve your space for up to 2 days at the rate of $25 per day. (More than 2 days, you can purchase the weeklong ticket at $75 for the entire festival!!) **If you are applying to be a new vendor, please enter a description of your artwork.
*No Wholesale vendors accepted for the Outdoor Art and Photography Vendors. No Avon/Temu/Sentsy, please. Only art, photography, and items created by humans will be accepted! Absolutely NO AI.
Includes one Outdoor Artisan vending space for a pop-up tent or a double pop-up tent for the entire week of vending.
*I understand that the Wythe Arts Council and the Town of Wytheville and other Festival officials are not responsible or liable for any accidents or damage that might occur.
*No refunds for inclement weather. ** May reserve your space for up to 2 days at the rate of $25 per day. (More than 2 days, you should purchase the weeklong ticket at $75 for the entire festival!!)
**If you are applying to be a new vendor, please enter a description of your artwork.
No Wholesale vendors accepted for the Outdoor Art and Photography Vendors. No Avon/Temu/Sentsy, please. Only art, photography, and items created by humans will be accepted! Absolutely NO AI.
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