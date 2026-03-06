2026 Cheer Boosters Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $200
2 Month Membership to HAWK Fitness, t-shirt, cooling towel.
Must be redeemed by April 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Valued at $100.
One month Hotworx membership, Owala Water Bottle, $25 First Watch Gift Certificate, t-shirt.
Starting bid
Valued at $65
Locally Handmade 18" x 11" Hurricanes Epoxy Charcuterie Board
Starting bid
Valued at 75
19 Crimes Snoop Cali Gold Sparkling Wine, BBQ spices, Ozona Pig GC, BBQ sauce, black metal wire caddy
Starting bid
Valued at $100
2 margarita glasses, Margaritaville Silver Tequila, Margaritaville Margarita Mix, Master of Mixes Margarita Salt, "Are you Thirsty" shirt, 2 dish towels, $25 Thirsty Marlin gift certificate, $25 Salty Lime Cantina gift certificate
Starting bid
Valued at $100
$50 Sip 85 Gift Card, J. Lohr Pinot Noir (2023), Wine Stopper & Basketweave Carrier
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Sunshine Liquors Single Barrel Select, handpicked for Palm Harbor.
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Valued at $45
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Sunshine Liquors Single Barrel Select, handpicked for Palm Harbor.
Starting bid
Valued at $400
50% off half day charter, Copper Mule Mugs with fish handle, polarized sunglasses (not shown), dry fit fishing shirt, hat (not shown) and nautical wall decor
Starting bid
Valued at $120
$50 Sip85 Gift Certificate, Candle, Wine Chiller, Bottle of Wine
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Skyy Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Mason Jars, Hot Sauce & a bar kit.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Fresh, luminous, notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, and musks.
Starting bid
Valued at $240
Grand floral bouquet; iris, violet, rose, jasmine, and patchouli.
Starting bid
Valued at $340
Shimmering oud with rose, violet, and ambery vanilla.
Starting bid
Valued at $475
Intense amber; oud, saffron, elemi, and vanilla musk.
Starting bid
Valued at $265
Elegant and solar; Jamaican Amyris tree and Florentine iris.
Starting bid
Valued at $535
Vibrant green freshness; bergamot, fennel, and woody musks.
Starting bid
Valued at $515
Meeting of sky and sea; lime, mint, blackcurrant, and mimosa.
Starting bid
Valued at $190
Tribute to geranium; accents of rose, mint, and wood.
Starting bid
Valued at $190
Bitter orange tree, juniper berries, and patchouli.
Starting bid
Valued at $190
Wild Ylang-Ylang; green and crisp with pink pepper and ginger.
Starting bid
Valued at $170
Autumn essence; King William pears, freesia, and patchouli.
Starting bid
Valued at $170
Holiday woodiness; resinous fir and bitter artemisia.
Starting bid
Valued at $92
Sparkling floral; lemon, pear blossom, rose, and musk.
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Classic floral; rose, white lotus, ginger, and exotic woods.
Starting bid
Valued at $330
Spring notes of rhubarb, cyclamen, tulip, and blonde woods.
Starting bid
Valued at $330
Pure scent of clean linen; aldehydes, rose, and musk.
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