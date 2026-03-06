Palm Harbor University Cheerleading Booster Club
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Palm Harbor University Cheerleading Booster Club

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Palm Harbor University Cheerleading Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Cheer Boosters Silent Auction

HAWK Wellness Bag item
HAWK Wellness Bag
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $200

2 Month Membership to HAWK Fitness, t-shirt, cooling towel.
Must be redeemed by April 1, 2026.

Workout & Breakfast Basket item
Workout & Breakfast Basket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100.


One month Hotworx membership, Owala Water Bottle, $25 First Watch Gift Certificate, t-shirt.

Hurricanes Handmade Charcuterie Board item
Hurricanes Handmade Charcuterie Board
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $65

Locally Handmade 18" x 11" Hurricanes Epoxy Charcuterie Board

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at 75


19 Crimes Snoop Cali Gold Sparkling Wine, BBQ spices, Ozona Pig GC, BBQ sauce, black metal wire caddy

Margaritaville Master Gift Basket item
Margaritaville Master Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100

2 margarita glasses, Margaritaville Silver Tequila, Margaritaville Margarita Mix, Master of Mixes Margarita Salt, "Are you Thirsty" shirt, 2 dish towels, $25 Thirsty Marlin gift certificate, $25 Salty Lime Cantina gift certificate

Local Connoisseur's Wine Set item
Local Connoisseur's Wine Set
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100

$50 Sip 85 Gift Card, J. Lohr Pinot Noir (2023), Wine Stopper & Basketweave Carrier

Eagle Rare Private Stock item
Eagle Rare Private Stock
$110

Starting bid

Valued at $200

Sunshine Liquors Single Barrel Select, handpicked for Palm Harbor.

Larceny Straight Bourbon Whiskey item
Larceny Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $60

Sazerac Rye item
Sazerac Rye
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $45

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon item
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Sunshine Liquors Single Barrel Select, handpicked for Palm Harbor.

50% off Half Day Fishing Charter & Basket item
50% off Half Day Fishing Charter & Basket item
50% off Half Day Fishing Charter & Basket
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $400

50% off half day charter, Copper Mule Mugs with fish handle, polarized sunglasses (not shown), dry fit fishing shirt, hat (not shown) and nautical wall decor

Palm Harbor Wine Basket item
Palm Harbor Wine Basket
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $120


$50 Sip85 Gift Certificate, Candle, Wine Chiller, Bottle of Wine

Bloody Mary Basket & Bar Set item
Bloody Mary Basket & Bar Set item
Bloody Mary Basket & Bar Set
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $60

Skyy Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Mason Jars, Hot Sauce & a bar kit.

MFK Aqua Universalis (2.4 oz) item
MFK Aqua Universalis (2.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Fresh, luminous, notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, and musks.

MFK Féminin Pluriel (2.4 oz) item
MFK Féminin Pluriel (2.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $240


Grand floral bouquet; iris, violet, rose, jasmine, and patchouli.

MFK OUD Satin Mood (2.4 oz) item
MFK OUD Satin Mood (2.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $340

Shimmering oud with rose, violet, and ambery vanilla.

MFK OUD Extrait de Parfum (2.4 oz) item
MFK OUD Extrait de Parfum (2.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $475

Intense amber; oud, saffron, elemi, and vanilla musk.

MFK Amyris Femme (2.4 oz) item
MFK Amyris Femme (2.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $265


Elegant and solar; Jamaican Amyris tree and Florentine iris.

MFK Aqua Media (6 oz) item
MFK Aqua Media (6 oz)
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $535


Vibrant green freshness; bergamot, fennel, and woody musks.

MFK Aqua Celestia (6 oz) item
MFK Aqua Celestia (6 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $515

Meeting of sky and sea; lime, mint, blackcurrant, and mimosa.

Diptyque Eau de Geranium Odorata (3.4 oz) item
Diptyque Eau de Geranium Odorata (3.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $190


Tribute to geranium; accents of rose, mint, and wood.

Diptyque Eau des Sens (3.4 oz) item
Diptyque Eau des Sens (3.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $190


Bitter orange tree, juniper berries, and patchouli.

Diptyque Eau de Moheli (3.4 oz) item
Diptyque Eau de Moheli (3.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $190


Wild Ylang-Ylang; green and crisp with pink pepper and ginger.

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia (3.4 oz) item
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia (3.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $170


Autumn essence; King William pears, freesia, and patchouli.

Jo Malone Fir & Artemisia (3.4 oz) item
Jo Malone Fir & Artemisia (3.4 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $170

Holiday woodiness; resinous fir and bitter artemisia.

Jo Malone Nashi Blossom (1.7 oz) item
Jo Malone Nashi Blossom (1.7 oz)
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $92


Sparkling floral; lemon, pear blossom, rose, and musk.

Ralph Lauren Romance (3.4 oz) item
Ralph Lauren Romance (3.4 oz)
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $140

Classic floral; rose, white lotus, ginger, and exotic woods.

Byredo La Tulipe (3.3 oz) item
Byredo La Tulipe (3.3 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $330

Spring notes of rhubarb, cyclamen, tulip, and blonde woods.

Byredo Blanche (3.3 oz) item
Byredo Blanche (3.3 oz)
$1

Starting bid

Valued at $330


Pure scent of clean linen; aldehydes, rose, and musk.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!