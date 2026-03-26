Hosted by

Johnston Farm Friends Council

About this event

2026 CHF Craft & Food Vendor Payments

9845 N Hardin Rd

Piqua, OH 45356, USA

Craft Vendor (includes 10x12 space for set-up)
$50

After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".

(I think that will work, anyhow...)

Food Vendor
$100

After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".

(I think that will work, anyhow...)

Additional 10x10 space (for Craft Vendors)
$10

After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".

(I think that will work, anyhow...)

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