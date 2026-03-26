2026 CHF Craft & Food Vendor Payments

Hosted by
About this event
After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".
(I think that will work, anyhow...)
After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".
(I think that will work, anyhow...)
After choosing Craft or Food, on the next screen, under "Contribution" just choose "other" and put in a "0".
(I think that will work, anyhow...)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!