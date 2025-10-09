CHHS Project Graduation

Offered by

CHHS Project Graduation

About this shop

2026 CHHS Project Graduation Mini Photo Shoot

Fall Photo Session(November 2, 2025) item
Fall Photo Session(November 2, 2025)
$50

Cap & Gown or regular clothes (we will supply cap & gown for photos)

5 minute mini session at CHHS metal gate

Spring Photo Session(April 28, 2026) item
Spring Photo Session(April 28, 2026)
$50

MP Stadium - College shirt, letter jacket, or clothing of choice - 5 minute mini session

Spring Photo Session with Friends(April 28, 2026) item
Spring Photo Session with Friends(April 28, 2026)
$50

Get a friend group together for a 5 minute mini photo session at MP Stadium. All parties must be present for the time selected.  One payment is made and photos sent to the person that paid.  Please note in signup if it's a group photo.  

Add a donation for CHHS Project Graduation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!