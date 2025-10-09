2026 CHHS Project Graduation Mini Photo Shoot

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Cap & Gown or regular clothes (we will supply cap & gown for photos)
5 minute mini session at CHHS metal gate
MP Stadium - College shirt, letter jacket, or clothing of choice - 5 minute mini session
Get a friend group together for a 5 minute mini photo session at MP Stadium. All parties must be present for the time selected. One payment is made and photos sent to the person that paid. Please note in signup if it's a group photo.
$
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