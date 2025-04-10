2026 Chicago Pipe Show - Tables

9300 W Bryn Mawr Ave

Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

2026 Vendor Table - Grand Ballroom item
2026 Vendor Table - Grand Ballroom
$250
The Chicago Pipe Show takes place from April 30 - May 3, 2026. The table size is 72" X 30" (182cm X 76cm). Each vendor table comes with QTY 2 tickets to the Chicago Pipe Show. This includes access to the Pipe Show, May 2 and May 3 (Saturday and Sunday). A four-day pass to the Smoking Tent, April 30 - May 3 (Thursday - Sunday). $24 dollars in drink tickets are included per show ticket. You can attend over 8 pipe & tobacco culture seminars that are all included in the ticket price. Exhibitors may not resell tables. Vendors will automatically be added to our vendor listing page

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing