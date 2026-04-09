Evergreen United FC NFP

Hosted by

Evergreen United FC NFP

About this event

2026 Chicago Spring Classic Cup 2026 2015/2016 Girls

1675 Old Schaumburg Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA

Tournament Fee
$50

Tournament fee per player includes 3 games guaranteed, if team advances they play a final 4th game. Must pay fee prior to tournament to be able to participate and guarantee a spot on the roster. Hotel stay not required since we are 50 minutes away. Player must attend all games. We have discount for hotels if you would like to stay, please ask us for link. Olympic Park

675 Old Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL 60173


Schaumburg Park District Sport Center

1141 IL-19, Schaumburg, IL 60193

 

Soccer City

545 S Consumers Ave, Palatine, IL 60074

 

Elgin Sports Complex

709 Sports Way, Elgin, IL 60123

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