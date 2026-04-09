2026 Chicago Spring Classic Cup 2026 2015/2016 Girls

About this event
Tournament fee per player includes 3 games guaranteed, if team advances they play a final 4th game. Must pay fee prior to tournament to be able to participate and guarantee a spot on the roster. Hotel stay not required since we are 50 minutes away. Player must attend all games. We have discount for hotels if you would like to stay, please ask us for link. Olympic Park
675 Old Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Schaumburg Park District Sport Center
1141 IL-19, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Soccer City
545 S Consumers Ave, Palatine, IL 60074
Elgin Sports Complex
709 Sports Way, Elgin, IL 60123
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