2026 Chicana Art Festival

Admission to the Chicana Art Festival is completely FREE and RSVP or donation is not required to attend.





However, we encourage you to reserve a free ticket to help us estimate attendance and ensure we have adequate space, activities, seating, and resources for everyone to enjoy.





By registering, you'll also receive event updates, announcements, and reminders leading up to the festival.





Thank you for helping us create a successful celebration of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous art, culture, and community. We look forward to celebrating with you on October 17, 2026!









Please note: Registering for a free RSVP ticket does not guarantee reserved seating or special access. This is a free, open-to-the-public community event.