2026 Chicana Art Festival

About this event
Admission to the Chicana Art Festival is completely FREE and RSVP or donation is not required to attend.
However, we encourage you to reserve a free ticket to help us estimate attendance and ensure we have adequate space, activities, seating, and resources for everyone to enjoy.
By registering, you'll also receive event updates, announcements, and reminders leading up to the festival.
Thank you for helping us create a successful celebration of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous art, culture, and community. We look forward to celebrating with you on October 17, 2026!
Please note: Registering for a free RSVP ticket does not guarantee reserved seating or special access. This is a free, open-to-the-public community event.
Artists, Makers & Vendors Wanted!
Join us for the Chicana Art Festival on October 17, 2026, a celebration of Chicana creativity, culture, entrepreneurship, and community. We are seeking artists, creatives, makers, artisans, small businesses, and vendors whose work reflects passion, craftsmanship, and originality.
Whether you create fine art, handmade goods, jewelry, apparel, home décor, wellness products, cultural items, or unique creations, we invite you to share your work with our community.
Early Bird Vendor Booths: $70
Booth spaces are approximately 10' x 10'. Vendors must provide their own canopy (highly recommended), tables, chairs, displays, and any additional setup materials. Electricity is not provided unless approved in advance by the festival committee.
Load-in instructions and event details will be emailed to all accepted vendors prior to the event.
Please Note:
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram @elevated760.
Come be part of a vibrant day dedicated to uplifting Chicana voices, artistry, and cultura!
FOOD VENDORS WANTED!
Join us for the Chicana Art Festival on October 17, 2026, a vibrant celebration of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous art, culture, creativity, and community in Downtown Vista.
We are seeking a diverse selection of food vendors, including traditional cultural foods, fusion cuisine, vegan and vegetarian options, desserts, beverages, coffee, aguas frescas, and family-friendly menu items. We encourage vendors whose offerings reflect the rich flavors and traditions of our communities.
Early Bird Food Vendor Spaces: Starting at $120
Vendor fees may vary depending on menu offerings and space requirements. Limited electricity may be available with advance approval and must be requested during registration.
Food vendors are responsible for providing their own canopy, tables, chairs, displays, equipment, permits, licenses, handwashing stations, and any other items required by local health and safety regulations.
Load-in instructions and event details will be emailed prior to the festival.
Please Note:
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or send us a message on Instagram @elevated760.
Come share your food, culture, and flavors with our community while supporting a festival dedicated to uplifting Chicana, Latina & Indigenous artists, entrepreneurs, and creators.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE TABLES WANTED!
Join us for the Chicana Art Festival on October 17, 2026, a celebration of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous art, culture, creativity, and community in Downtown Vista.
We are seeking community organizations, nonprofits, educational institutions, cultural groups, advocacy organizations, public services, wellness providers, and community programs that would like to share information, resources, and opportunities with festival attendees.
This is a wonderful opportunity to connect directly with community members, build relationships, and showcase the valuable work your organization is doing. Resource tables are intended for outreach, education, and community engagement and are not intended for retail sales.
Early Bird Community Resource Table: $50
Spaces are approximately 10' x 10'. Organizations are responsible for providing their own canopy (recommended), tables, chairs, displays, and outreach materials. Electricity is not provided unless approved in advance by the festival committee.
Load-in instructions and event details will be emailed prior to the festival.
Please Note:
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram @elevated760.
Help us build a stronger community by connecting attendees with valuable resources, programs, and opportunities while celebrating the creativity, resilience, and cultural contributions of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous communities.
KID ZONE ACTIVITIES WANTED!
Join us for the Chicana Art Festival on October 17, 2026, as we create a fun, engaging, and creative Kid Zone for families to enjoy all day.
We are seeking artists, educators, performers, activity providers, youth organizations, makers, and vendors offering interactive experiences designed for children and families. We welcome art projects, hands-on crafts, cultural activities, storytelling, face painting, educational experiences, games, wellness activities, and other family-friendly programming.
Our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming space where children can explore their creativity, learn about culture, and connect with the community while parents enjoy the festival.
Early Bird Kid Zone Space: $50
Spaces are approximately 10' x 10'. Participants are responsible for providing their own canopy (recommended), tables, chairs, supplies, displays, and any materials needed for their activity or booth. Electricity is not provided unless approved in advance by the festival committee.
Load-in instructions and event details will be emailed prior to the festival.
Please Note:
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram @elevated760.
Help us inspire the next generation of artists, creators, and community leaders by bringing a fun, interactive experience to the Chicana Art Festival Kid Zone!
Bring your ride and be part of the Chicana Art Festival Lowrider Showcase on October 17, 2026!
We are inviting lowrider owners, car clubs, and enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles as part of this celebration of Chicana, Latina & Indigenous art, culture, history, and community.
Registration is FREE, but advance registration is requested so our team can properly plan the showcase area, assign vehicle placement, and ensure enough space between vehicles for attendees to safely enjoy and appreciate each display.
Whether your vehicle is a classic, custom, bomb, truck, bike, or modern lowrider build, we welcome you to share your pride, craftsmanship, and dedication with our community.
Are you registering as an individual vehicle owner or as part of a car club? If part of a club, please list the club name and the number of vehicles expected."
This will make parking and grouping vehicles much easier on event day.
Thank you for helping us celebrate the artistry, culture, and history of the lowrider community. We look forward to seeing your ride at the Chicana Art Festival!
Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Downtown Vista, California
Be part of the creative energy of the Chicana Art Festival on October 17, 2026 by participating as a Live Art Muralist!
We are seeking talented artists to create original works live during the festival, showcasing the beauty, culture, and creativity of our Chicana, Latina & Indigenous communities.
Participation is FREE, but space is limited. We have only 10 walls available for this year's event, making this a curated and vetted opportunity.
The Chicana Art Festival is honored to provide a platform for artists to share their vision and inspire others through the power of live art. We look forward to showcasing a dynamic collection of muralists whose work reflects the resilience, stories, and beauty of our communities.
Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Downtown Vista, California
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram @elevated760.
Thank you for your interest in helping bring the walls of the Chicana Art Festival to life!
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