NOFA Jeep Army

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NOFA Jeep Army

About this event

2026 CHIEF JEEP JAM & POKER RUN

8055 Triple Lakes Rd

Dupo, IL 62239, USA

Adult Jeep Run Ticket
$35

Ticket includes Jeep Run & food/drinks/live music at the afterparty. (Admission wristband must be worn for entry into afterparty).

Child Jeep Run Ticket (12 yrs & under)
$20

Ticket includes Jeep Run & food/drinks/live music at the afterparty. (Admission wristband must be worn for entry into afterparty).

50/50 Raffle (6 tickets) - optional
$5

6 ticket bundle with winning ticket announced at afterparty (must be present).

50/50 Raffle (30 tickets) - optional
$20

30 ticket bundle with winning ticket announced at afterparty (must be present).

Poker Run Hand - optional
$10

Poker Run with "card" drawn at each stop (including Jeep Jam Central). Winner announced at afterparty (must be present),

Jeep Run T-Shirt - optional
$25

Custom 2026 Jeep Run unisex t-shirt (S - 4X). Shirt size information will be asked prior to check out.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!