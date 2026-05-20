2026 CHIEF JEEP JAM & POKER RUN

About this event
Ticket includes Jeep Run & food/drinks/live music at the afterparty. (Admission wristband must be worn for entry into afterparty).
Ticket includes Jeep Run & food/drinks/live music at the afterparty. (Admission wristband must be worn for entry into afterparty).
6 ticket bundle with winning ticket announced at afterparty (must be present).
30 ticket bundle with winning ticket announced at afterparty (must be present).
Poker Run with "card" drawn at each stop (including Jeep Jam Central). Winner announced at afterparty (must be present),
Custom 2026 Jeep Run unisex t-shirt (S - 4X). Shirt size information will be asked prior to check out.
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