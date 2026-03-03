Burn Institute

Hosted by

Burn Institute

About this event

2026 Chiefs' Golf Classic

12280 Greens East Rd

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

Fourth Alarm Sponsorship
$15,000

• Four (4) foursomes

• Program cover as 'Title' sponsor

• Logo on all golf cart signage

• Two (2) pages in event program

• Two (2) custom social media posts

• Exclusive sponsor or on-course game
• Sponsor a table at a hole

• Sponsor 6 tee signs

• Materials in gift bags
• Speak at shotgun/start

Third Alarm Sponsor
$12,500

• Three (3) foursomes

• Logo on all golf cart signage

• Two (2) pages in event program

• One (1) custom social media post

• Sponsor a table at a hole

• Sponsor four (4) tee signs

• Materials in gift bags

Second Alarm Sponsor
$6,000

• Two (2) foursomes
• One (1) full page in event program

• One (1) custom social media post

• Sponsor a table at a hole

• Logo on three (3) tee signs

• Materials in gift bags

First Alarm Sponsor
$3,000

• One (1) foursome

• Half page in event program

• Sponsor a table at a hole

• Logo on 2 tee signs

Strike Team
$2,000

• One (1) foursome or hole sponsor table

• Half page in event program

• Logo on one (1) tee sign

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,500

• Materials in gift bag
• Half page in event program

• Logo at high-visibility and engagement putting green

Base Camp
$500

• Recognition in event program

• Logo on 1 tee sign

Foursome
$1,400

Four golf spots

Single Player
$375

One golf spot

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