2026 Chiefs' Golf Classic

About this event
• Four (4) foursomes
• Program cover as 'Title' sponsor
• Logo on all golf cart signage
• Two (2) pages in event program
• Two (2) custom social media posts
• Exclusive sponsor or on-course game
• Sponsor a table at a hole
• Sponsor 6 tee signs
• Materials in gift bags
• Speak at shotgun/start
• Three (3) foursomes
• Logo on all golf cart signage
• Two (2) pages in event program
• One (1) custom social media post
• Sponsor a table at a hole
• Sponsor four (4) tee signs
• Materials in gift bags
• Two (2) foursomes
• One (1) full page in event program
• One (1) custom social media post
• Sponsor a table at a hole
• Logo on three (3) tee signs
• Materials in gift bags
• One (1) foursome
• Half page in event program
• Sponsor a table at a hole
• Logo on 2 tee signs
• One (1) foursome or hole sponsor table
• Half page in event program
• Logo on one (1) tee sign
• Materials in gift bag
• Half page in event program
• Logo at high-visibility and engagement putting green
• Recognition in event program
• Logo on 1 tee sign
Four golf spots
One golf spot
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!