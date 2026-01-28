Childrens Transplant Initiative

Hosted by

Childrens Transplant Initiative

About this event

2026 Children's Transplant Classic

16500 Westheimer Pkwy

Houston, TX 77082, USA

"Gift of Life" Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

*Title entire event
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*4 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location

"2nd Chance" Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*3 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location

Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Company logo on all golf carts
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location

Shirt Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Logo on long-sleeved shirts (exclusive)
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*2 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf carts
*VIP Parking
*Long Sleeved event shirts
*Premier vendor row location

Beverage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Company banner at beverage station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts

Station Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Company signage at sponsored station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*1 - four man shooting teams which include ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts

Station Sponsor (no team)
$650

*Company signage at sponsored station
*Company exposure on all social media outlets, websites and print items
*Long Sleeved event shirts

Team Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*1 - four man shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts

Individual Shooter
$212.50

*Join a shooting team which includes ammo & golf cart
*Long Sleeved event shirts

Add a donation for Childrens Transplant Initiative

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