2026 Children's Transplant Classic - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Take home a piece of Houston baseball history! This framed authentic batting practice jersey has been personally worn and signed by Lance Berkman, legendary Houston Astros first baseman and six-time MLB All-Star. Known as “The Big Puma,” Berkman was a key member of the Astros during their most exciting seasons and helped lead the team to the 2005 World Series.
This collectible autographed jersey is perfect for Astros fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone who loves the game of baseball. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave!
Added Note: No Certificate of Authentication available but it is guaranteed to pass authentication.
Donated by: Ross Witty
Starting bid
Saddle up for a smooth ride with the Best of Bourbon! This curated collection features 5 hand-selected premium Texas bourbons along with everything you need to craft the classic cocktail. A fantastic addition for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your home bar. 🥃
Donated by: Bourbon Bros.
Starting bid
Hit it out of the park with this unforgettable Houston getaway!
Enjoy four club level tickets to the Astros vs Rangers game on Saturday, May 16th, a luxurious two-night stay at Hilton Americas–Houston, and a Pappas gift card to complete the perfect downtown experience. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love a weekend in the city, this package is a guaranteed winner!
Donated By: Henderson Family, Hilton-Americas, Pappas Restaurants
Starting bid
5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida for up to two adults and two children under the age of 18
Stay at The Club at Maingate in Kissimmee, FL near incredible parks like Universal Studios, Disneyworld, EPCOT, among others.
A Reservation fee in the amount of $299 USD will be collected at the time of reservation
Plus your own private Disney travel specialist to help you plan your best Orlando adventure!
Donated By: Orlando Cards and Lauren Kelley
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!