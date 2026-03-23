Childrens Transplant Initiative

Hosted by

Childrens Transplant Initiative

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Children's Transplant Classic - Silent Auction

Autographed jersey by Astros Legend Lance Berkman item
Autographed jersey by Astros Legend Lance Berkman
$100

Starting bid

Take home a piece of Houston baseball history! This framed authentic batting practice jersey has been personally worn and signed by Lance Berkman, legendary Houston Astros first baseman and six-time MLB All-Star. Known as “The Big Puma,” Berkman was a key member of the Astros during their most exciting seasons and helped lead the team to the 2005 World Series.


This collectible autographed jersey is perfect for Astros fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone who loves the game of baseball. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave!


Added Note: No Certificate of Authentication available but it is guaranteed to pass authentication.

Donated by: Ross Witty

Sip in Style - Bourbon Cocktail Basket item
Sip in Style - Bourbon Cocktail Basket
$200

Starting bid

Saddle up for a smooth ride with the Best of Bourbon! This curated collection features 5 hand-selected premium Texas bourbons along with everything you need to craft the classic cocktail. A fantastic addition for entertaining, gifting, or stocking your home bar. 🥃


Donated by: Bourbon Bros.

Houston Home Run Weekend item
Houston Home Run Weekend
$400

Starting bid

Hit it out of the park with this unforgettable Houston getaway!


Enjoy four club level tickets to the Astros vs Rangers game on Saturday, May 16th, a luxurious two-night stay at Hilton Americas–Houston, and a Pappas gift card to complete the perfect downtown experience. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love a weekend in the city, this package is a guaranteed winner!


Donated By: Henderson Family, Hilton-Americas, Pappas Restaurants

Magic & Adventure in Orlando, Florida item
Magic & Adventure in Orlando, Florida item
Magic & Adventure in Orlando, Florida
$800

Starting bid

5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Orlando, Florida for up to two adults and two children under the age of 18

Stay at The Club at Maingate in Kissimmee, FL near incredible parks like Universal Studios, Disneyworld, EPCOT, among others.


A Reservation fee in the amount of $299 USD will be collected at the time of reservation


Plus your own private Disney travel specialist to help you plan your best Orlando adventure!


Donated By: Orlando Cards and Lauren Kelley

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!