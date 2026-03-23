2026 Children's Transplant Classic - Silent Auction

Take home a piece of Houston baseball history! This framed authentic batting practice jersey has been personally worn and signed by Lance Berkman, legendary Houston Astros first baseman and six-time MLB All-Star. Known as “The Big Puma,” Berkman was a key member of the Astros during their most exciting seasons and helped lead the team to the 2005 World Series.





This collectible autographed jersey is perfect for Astros fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone who loves the game of baseball. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave!





Added Note: No Certificate of Authentication available but it is guaranteed to pass authentication.



Donated by: Ross Witty