Angelina County Senior Citizens Activities Inc

Angelina County Senior Citizens Activities Inc

2026 Chili CookOff

2801 Valley Ave

Lufkin, TX 75901, USA

Vendor
$50

Tables provided (2). Set up available the day before Friday January 9th from 2pm-4pm or the morning of at 7am-9am.

Under 18 Junior Division: Casi Chili Cookoff
$10

All cooking will occur on site. Please follow Casi Chilli Cookoff Rules at https://www.casichili.net/cookoff-resources-463097.html

Under 18 Junior Division: Homestyle
$10

All cooking will occur off site (at home).

Casi Chili Cookoff
$25

All cooking will occur on site. Please follow Casi Chilli Cookoff Rules at https://www.casichili.net/cookoff-resources-463097.html

Homestyle Cookoff
$25

All cooking will occur off site (at home).

Bean Cookoff
$10

All cooking will occur off site (at home).

Salsa Cookoff
$10

All cooking will occur off site (at home).

