2026 Chinese American Convention - A Ten-Year Celebration

About this event
Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
This is “Spring Sale” registration rate with Gala Dinner for adults, i.e. $40 discount off regular registration rate $495. The registration includes all programs, two luncheons, four receptions, gala dinner. However it does not cover hotel and transportation. After you finish the registration, a welcome letter will be emailed to you, containing a link for you to book hotel rooms. The hotel offers UCA group discounted rate to our convention attendees. This registration will also include 2026 UCA annual membership.
VIP Registration (limited to 100 people) includes full registration package, premium seating at gala banquet, and special badge.
This is youth registration rate with awards gala dinner for students currently enrolled in high schools or colleges only. The registration includes all programs, two luncheons, two receptions, gala dinner. However it does not cover hotel and transportation. After you finish the registration, a welcome letter will be emailed to you, containing a link for you to book hotel rooms. The hotel offers UCA group discounted rate to our convention attendees. Eligibility for youth convention participants: students who are currently enrolled as rising high school or college students. For students who are younger than 21-year-old, the hotel requests a chaperone or parent who will be responsible for the hotel check-in on site.
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