2026 Chinese American Convention - A Ten-Year Celebration

This is youth registration rate with awards gala dinner for students currently enrolled in high schools or colleges only. The registration includes all programs, two luncheons, two receptions, gala dinner. However it does not cover hotel and transportation. After you finish the registration, a welcome letter will be emailed to you, containing a link for you to book hotel rooms. The hotel offers UCA group discounted rate to our convention attendees. Eligibility for youth convention participants: students who are currently enrolled as rising high school or college students. For students who are younger than 21-year-old, the hotel requests a chaperone or parent who will be responsible for the hotel check-in on site.