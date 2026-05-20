2026 Chipley Christmas Fest Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
All sponsor-level benefits, plus
Festival will be "Presented by"
All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
Exclusivity on radio advertising
Exclusive sponsor of FREE train rides or carriage rides through Downtown Chipley
All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
1 hour promotional with Sand Hills Santa
Premium booth space at festival grounds
All lower sponsor-level benefits, plus
Logo on banner ads
Booth space at festival grounds
Logo on poster and school flyer
Sponsor signage at the entrance to the festival
Mention on Facebook posts
$
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