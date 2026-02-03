2026 Chisago Lakes Pride Event - Run/Walk Registration

This is a chill, family-friendly community run/walk welcoming kids, strollers, and all paces. Participants can choose their turnaround point and distance (up to a full 5K). Shared paths/sidewalk etiquette applies: stay right, pass left, single-file in narrow areas. Timing is unofficial/self-timed. Registration includes an event T-shirt while supplies last; register by the shirt deadline to guarantee size.