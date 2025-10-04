Pocatello Rotary Club

Pocatello Rotary Club

2026 Chocolate Lover's Affair Sponsorships

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Your name on everything. Full event ownership, media exposure, exclusive industry rights, VIP treatment, and dominant visibility.

Decadent Sponsor
$2,500

Strong brand placement in ads, signage, and event media + VIP tickets and custom assets.

Luscious Sponsor
$1,500

Shared signage, strong online presence, and event program inclusion

Delicious Sponsor
$800

Simple, supportive recognition with entry-level exposure and tickets.

Sweet Sponsor
$500

Affordable entry point to attend, support, and gain visibility in the event program.

