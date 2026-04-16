2026 STHS Choir Banquet

If partial dues ($30) were paid at the beginning of the year, a $15 supplemental payment is due to attend the banquet.

At the beginning of the year we only collected $30 in dues from choir students. At that time a banquet was not planned. Due to offering a banquet this year, we need to collect an additional $15 to cover the banquet costs. Thank you for your understanding. If you are unsure the amount of dues you paid for 2025-2026, email [email protected].