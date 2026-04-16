2026 STHS Choir Banquet

About this event
The price for parents, guardians and other guests to attend the banquet is $38 per person. The cost for students is included with their annual dues.
If your student has not paid their 2025-2026 choir/band dues, these must be paid in order to attend the banquet. If you are unsure if you have paid dues for 2025-2026 email [email protected]. If dues is a hardship for you, please reach out to Mrs. Benton.
Families with multiple students: second student is half the price ($22.50)
If partial dues ($30) were paid at the beginning of the year, a $15 supplemental payment is due to attend the banquet.
At the beginning of the year we only collected $30 in dues from choir students. At that time a banquet was not planned. Due to offering a banquet this year, we need to collect an additional $15 to cover the banquet costs. Thank you for your understanding. If you are unsure the amount of dues you paid for 2025-2026, email [email protected].
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