2026 Chris Urquhart Memorial Golf Tournament

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Starting bid
Coke and Rum Basket
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$120 value
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24 lemon cupcakes made by Leslie Young
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Buc-ee's snacks and blanket from the Dallas, Texas store.
Donated by Amber Ebers Frahm, Chris & Nancy Urquhart's God Child
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Cookie baking basket donated by Anne and Bill Ebers
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Donated by Eric and Chrissy (Mattingly) Paisley
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