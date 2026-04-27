Hosted by

St. John Lutheran School Chester

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Chris Urquhart Memorial Golf Tournament

Pick-up location

302 W Holmes St, Chester, IL 62233, USA

Coke and Rum Basket item
Coke and Rum Basket
$5

Starting bid

Coke and Rum Basket

Handmade Wooden Tomb item
Handmade Wooden Tomb
$5

Starting bid

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$5

Starting bid

Coat Hanger item
Coat Hanger
$5

Starting bid

Motomart and Hardees Gift Cards item
Motomart and Hardees Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

$120 value

Lemon Cupcakes by Leslie Young
$5

Starting bid

24 lemon cupcakes made by Leslie Young

Size 9 Diamond Ring item
Size 9 Diamond Ring item
Size 9 Diamond Ring
$25

Starting bid

Diamond Ring Size 9 item
Diamond Ring Size 9 item
Diamond Ring Size 9
$25

Starting bid

Two Handmade Christmas Trees item
Two Handmade Christmas Trees
$10

Starting bid

Bath Basket item
Bath Basket
$5

Starting bid

Signed Cubs Baseball item
Signed Cubs Baseball
$180

Starting bid

Fourth of July Basket item
Fourth of July Basket
$5

Starting bid

Ice Cream Basket item
Ice Cream Basket
$5

Starting bid

Buc-ee's Basket item
Buc-ee's Basket
$5

Starting bid

Buc-ee's snacks and blanket from the Dallas, Texas store.


Donated by Amber Ebers Frahm, Chris & Nancy Urquhart's God Child

Cookie Basket item
Cookie Basket
$5

Starting bid

Cookie baking basket donated by Anne and Bill Ebers

Gardening Wagon item
Gardening Wagon
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Eric and Chrissy (Mattingly) Paisley

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