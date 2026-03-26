2026 Christian Mothers Retreat

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About this event
Please select this option if you only intend to join us on Saturday, 9/12 beginning at 8:00 AM.
Please select this option if you only intend to join us on Saturday, 9/12 beginning at 8:00 AM.
Please select this option if you intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds and attend both days of the retreat. This ticket is for individuals who want to share a room (one roommate) overnight. Total in room: 2 (including yourself).
Please select this option if you intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds and attend both days of the retreat. This ticket is for individuals who want their own room (no roommates) overnight. Total in room: 1 (including yourself).
Please select this option if you intend to join us Friday and Saturday but do NOT intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds.
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