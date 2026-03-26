Our Lady of the Greenwood

Hosted by

Our Lady of the Greenwood

About this event

2026 Christian Mothers Retreat

8220 W State Rd 48

Bloomington, IN 47403, USA

Saturday Only Attendee
$30
Available until Aug 1

Please select this option if you only intend to join us on Saturday, 9/12 beginning at 8:00 AM.

Saturday Only Attendee
$35

Please select this option if you only intend to join us on Saturday, 9/12 beginning at 8:00 AM.

Two Day Attendee w/ One Roommate
$125

Please select this option if you intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds and attend both days of the retreat. This ticket is for individuals who want to share a room (one roommate) overnight. Total in room: 2 (including yourself).

Two Day Attendee w/ No Roommates
$150

Please select this option if you intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds and attend both days of the retreat. This ticket is for individuals who want their own room (no roommates) overnight. Total in room: 1 (including yourself).

Two Day Attendee (Commuter)
$50

Please select this option if you intend to join us Friday and Saturday but do NOT intend to spend the night at the Guest House on Mother of the Redeemer grounds.

Add a donation for Our Lady of the Greenwood

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