2026 Christian Women United In Prayer Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Designer Glam Basket ✨👜💎
Turn heads and elevate your style with this elegant luxury-inspired basket filled with timeless fashion pieces and glamorous accessories! Perfect for the fashion lover who enjoys sophistication, sparkle, and a touch of designer flair.
This stunning collection includes:
👜 Michael Kors Green Tote Handbag
✨ Michael Kors Wallet/Wristlet
👛 Elegant Pearl Beaded Evening Bag
💫 Chic Cream & Gold Statement Clutch
💎 Belk Silverworks Jewelry Set
🎀 Beautifully displayed in a clear acrylic gift box for storage
Whether it’s for a fancy event, brunch with the girls, church, or a special occasion, this basket brings effortless class and style to any wardrobe. Bid high and treat yourself—or someone special—to a little luxury! 💖✨
Starting bid
Walk By Faith Wellness Basket 💜✨👟
Step into wellness, confidence, and faith with this uplifting self-care basket designed to refresh your body, mind, and spirit! Whether you’re hitting the gym, taking a peaceful walk, journaling your prayers, or relaxing after a long day, this basket has everything you need to do it in style and faith.
Included in this inspiring bundle:
💜 “Walk By Faith” T-shirt
📖 Matching Faith Journal
🛋️ Cozy Throw Blanket
👟 Athletic Walking/Running Shoes
🎧 JBL Bluetooth Headphones
🕶️ Stylish Sunglasses
☀️ Neutrogena SPF 70 Sunscreen
🧦 Calvin Klein Socks
Water Bootle
Perfect for the woman who’s committed to walking boldly in faith while prioritizing wellness and self-care. Bid high and take home the perfect blend of encouragement, comfort, and motivation! 🌸✨
Starting bid
☀️ Morning Blessings Basket ☀️
Start your mornings with peace, warmth, and a little extra joy! This beautifully curated basket is the perfect blend of comfort and encouragement — designed to refresh your spirit one sip at a time. Whether you love cozy mornings with coffee, relaxing tea moments, or sweet treats while journaling and reflecting, this basket has everything you need for the perfect start to the day.
✨ Basket Includes:
• Keurig Coffee Maker
• Mug & Tea Infuser
• Set of Mugs
• Travel Mug
• Wild Berry Scone Mix
• Thoughtfully Tea Affirmations Collection (90 tea bags, 6 delicious flavors)
• Notebook & Pen Set
• Chessmen Cookies
• Coffee & Honey
💐 A beautiful gift of relaxation, encouragement, and morning inspiration — perfect for anyone who deserves a little “morning blessing!”
Starting bid
🍳 Savory & Styled Culinary Basket 🍳
Bring beauty, warmth, and creativity into the kitchen with this elegant culinary collection! Perfect for the home chef, baking enthusiast, or anyone who loves gathering around good food and great memories. This thoughtfully curated basket combines stylish kitchen essentials with functional cookware to inspire delicious meals and cozy moments.
✨ Basket Includes:
• 8-Pack Kitchen Towels
• Dutch Oven
• Silicone Mitt Set
• 2-Piece Apron Set
• 6-Piece Wooden & Silicone Spoon Set
• Gold Trivets
• Cooking Utensil Holder
• 3-Piece Casserole Dish Set
• 2-Piece Cutting Board Set
🥘 From meal prep to family dinners, this basket is filled with everything needed to cook, bake, and serve in style!
Starting bid
Game Night Showdown Basket 🎉🎲🍿
Get ready for nonstop laughs, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this ultimate Game Night Basket! Packed with crowd-favorite games, delicious snacks, and faith-filled fun, this basket is perfect for family nights, youth groups, couples, or gatherings with friends.
Challenge your crew with:
🎲 Taboo Bible Edition
🎤 Lyrically Correct Gospel Edition
🪵 Jenga
🔴 Connect 4
😂 GuessTures
🔥 UNO Show ’Em No Mercy
🧠 Blank Slate
🎭 Mystery Face Game
💰 Monopoly
And because no game night is complete without snacks:
🍿 Caramel Popcorn
🌽 Doritos Minis & Funyuns
🍬 Assorted Candies
Whether you’re battling for bragging rights or creating lasting memories, this basket delivers the perfect mix of fun, fellowship, and flavor. Bid high—because game night just got upgraded! 🏆✨
Starting bid
Sisterhood Escape Retreat Basket ✨🩷
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate women’s getaway experience! This cozy and uplifting basket is filled with comfort, relaxation, and a little extra pampering for the soul. Snuggle up with a soft blanket and cozy slippers, unwind with a luxurious bathtub soaking pillow, and enjoy peaceful moments journaling with your favorite drink in a stylish coffee mug.
But that’s not all… this basket also includes amazing experiences and savings:
💖 $100 OFF Sisterhood Retreat
🛍️ $50 Boutique Store Credit
📸 $15 Photo Booth Credit
🎉 $10 Activity Credit
Plus a handy steamer/iron to keep you retreat-ready!
Perfect for the woman who deserves rest, renewal, and sisterhood. Bid high and bless yourself with the getaway vibes you’ve been needing! 🌸✨
Starting bid
💜 Rooted in Faith & Grace Basket 💜
Wrap yourself in comfort, encouragement, and the love of God with this beautifully curated Christian-inspired basket. Designed to uplift the heart and nourish the soul, this collection is filled with cozy comforts, faith-building resources, elegant accessories, and meaningful reminders of God’s promises. Perfect for birthdays, encouragement, self-care, or anyone growing deeper in their faith journey.
✨ Basket Includes:
• Inspirational floral cross throw blanket
• The Woman’s Study Bible – Full-Color Edition
• Bible journaling kit & carrying case with study supplies
• Determining Truth from Error by Apostle Wendell Archie
• Prayer journal for reflection & devotion
• Crystal diamond journaling pens
• Elegant butterfly brooch pin
• Christian inspirational stainless steel tumbler
• Faith-inspired gift set with tote bag, candle, necklace & more
• Inspirational Bible verse keychain
• 2 Lavender hydrating hand sanitizer mist with keychain
• Ultra-soft cozy fuzzy socks
• Paisley pashmina shawl wrap
• Stylish Coach® Jamie Camera Bag
🌸 This basket is a beautiful blend of faith, fashion, comfort, and encouragement — a reminder to stay grounded in God’s Word while walking confidently in grace and purpose. Perfect for quiet devotion time, cozy evenings, and carrying inspiration wherever life leads. ✨🙏
Starting bid
✈️💖 Ready, Set, Jet Travel Basket 💖✈️
Travel in comfort and style with this beautifully curated getaway basket! Whether you’re planning a weekend escape, girls’ trip, business travel, or dream vacation, this basket has everything needed to travel relaxed, refreshed, and prepared.
✨ Basket Includes:
• Chic matching luggage set with spinner wheels
• Ultra-soft blush pink travel blanket
• Travel essentials organizer basket
• Wet wipes & travel-size hygiene items
• Dove personal care products
• Toothbrush & toothpaste set
• Hand sanitizer & germ protection essentials
• TUMS for on-the-go comfort
• Additional travel-sized necessities for convenience and care
🌸 From airport runs to cozy hotel nights, this basket combines elegance, comfort, and practicality for the perfect travel companion. Pack your bags, grab your passport, and get ready to travel in style! ✈️💕
Starting bid
🔥 Taste of Louisiana Cajun Basket 🔥
Bring the heart and soul of the Bayou straight to your kitchen with this flavorful Louisiana-inspired basket! Perfect for food lovers, home chefs, and anyone who enjoys bold Cajun cooking and Southern charm. From savory gumbo to sweet beignets, this basket is packed with everything needed for an authentic Louisiana feast.
✨ Basket Includes:
• Stainless steel cooking pot
• Black utensil set
• Large wooden cutting board
• 5-piece cutlery set & kitchen scissors
• “Timeless Love” oven mitt
• Cajun Ten Commandments keepsake
🌶️ Authentic Cajun Favorites:
• Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
• Louisiana Fish Fry Beignet Mix
• Étouffée Mix
• Shrimp Fry & Seasoned Fish Fry
• Gumbo Mix
• Jambalaya Mix
• Louisiana Gravy Mix
• Dark Roux Mix
• Louisiana seasonings & sauce
• Red beans/bean mix
• Rice
🎺 Whether you’re cooking up gumbo, frying seafood, or enjoying fresh beignets with coffee, this basket delivers a true Taste of Louisiana with every bite! Perfect for entertaining, family dinners, or anyone who loves Southern comfort food with a Cajun kick. 🦞🔥
Starting bid
Lights, Camera, Relaxation Movie Basket 🍿 🎬
Get ready for the ultimate cozy movie night experience! This fun-filled basket has everything needed for a relaxing night of laughter, comfort, sweet treats, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re curling up for a family movie marathon or enjoying a self-care night in, this basket brings the theater experience right to your home — with a special inspirational bonus included!
✨ Basket Includes:
• Cozy Blanket
• Popcorn
• Cup with Straw
• Popcorn Serving Containers
• Assorted Candy
• Drinks & Water
• Comfy Socks
• Freshly Baked Cookies
• Movie “Becoming a True Worshipper”
🎥 A perfect combination of comfort, fun, sweet snacks, and inspiration — making every movie night feel extra special!
Starting bid
Heavenly Relaxation Spa Basket 💜
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience! This beautifully curated spa basket is filled with everything needed for a peaceful day of relaxation, renewal, and pampering. From soothing bath essentials to cozy comforts and sweet treats, this basket is the perfect escape from the busyness of everyday life.
Basket Includes:
Bath Pillow
Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers
Cotton Terry Robe
Prayer Journal
Dalton Lavender & Honey Bath Beads
Bathtub Tray
Foot Peel Treatment
Hydrating Hand & Facial Serum
Nourishing Dry Body Oil
Vegan Nail Treatment
Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
Eye Mask
Cozy Blanket
20 oz Tumbler
Bath Bombs
Scented Candle
Spa Headband
Cozy Socks
✨ Whether you’re soaking in the tub, journaling your thoughts, enjoying a sweet treat, or simply wrapping up in a cozy blanket, this basket offers the perfect opportunity to rest, recharge, and refresh. A wonderful gift for anyone who deserves a little extra pampering! ✨
Relax. Refresh. Renew. 🛁🕯️💜
Starting bid
Bloom & Grow Garden Basket 🌿
Get ready to dig in, grow something beautiful, and enjoy every peaceful moment outdoors with this amazing gardening-inspired basket! Perfect for plant lovers, backyard gardeners, and anyone with a green thumb, this collection is packed with everything needed to plant, nurture, and bloom in style. From practical gardening tools to relaxing outdoor essentials, this basket is truly a garden lover’s dream!
✨ Basket Includes:
• $50 The Home Depot Gift Card
• Garden Stool & Foldable Kneeler Bench with Tool Tote
• Stanley 40 oz. ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler
• Protective Wide-Brim Sun Hat
• Sunglasses & Sunblock
• 5-Gallon Home Depot “Homer” Bucket
• Miracle-Gro Garden Soil
• Jiffy Seed Starting Greenhouse Kit
• 3-Piece Garden Tool Set
• Fiskars Pruning Shears
• Canvas Gardening Gloves
• Aqua Globe Watering Set
• Modern Watering Can
• Miracle-Gro Plant Food Singles
• Wildflower & Basil Seed Packets
• BONUS: Live Tropical Xanthosoma Magnificum Plant in Decorative Pot 🌱
🌸 Whether you’re planting flowers, growing herbs, or simply enjoying the sunshine, this basket is filled with everything needed to cultivate beauty, relaxation, and joy!
Starting bid
🍿🍳 Kitchen Creations & Cozy Comfort Basket 🍳🍿
Bring home everything you need to create delicious snacks, quick meals, and family favorites with this fun and practical kitchen-themed basket! Whether you’re popping fresh gourmet popcorn, blending smoothies, slow-cooking hearty meals, or whipping up breakfast, this collection is packed with everyday essentials and inspiration.
Basket Includes:
✨ 3-Quart Stirring Popcorn Maker
✨ White Popping Kernels
✨ Variety Pack of Popcorn Seasonings
✨ Slim Toaster
✨ Magic Bullet Blender
✨ Magic Bullet Blender Cookbook
✨ 2-Quart Slow Cooker
✨ Crock-Pot Cookbook
✨ Set of 4 Kitchen Towels
Perfect for movie nights, busy weeknight meals, and culinary adventures, this basket combines convenience, creativity, and comfort in one exciting package. Bid high and transform your kitchen into the heart of the home! 🍿🥤🍞🍲
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!