2026 Christian Women United In Prayer Silent Auction

Sisterhood Escape Retreat Basket ✨🩷





Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate women’s getaway experience! This cozy and uplifting basket is filled with comfort, relaxation, and a little extra pampering for the soul. Snuggle up with a soft blanket and cozy slippers, unwind with a luxurious bathtub soaking pillow, and enjoy peaceful moments journaling with your favorite drink in a stylish coffee mug.





But that’s not all… this basket also includes amazing experiences and savings:

💖 $100 OFF Sisterhood Retreat

🛍️ $50 Boutique Store Credit

📸 $15 Photo Booth Credit

🎉 $10 Activity Credit





Plus a handy steamer/iron to keep you retreat-ready!





Perfect for the woman who deserves rest, renewal, and sisterhood. Bid high and bless yourself with the getaway vibes you’ve been needing! 🌸✨