2026 Christmas Gala Vendor Form

The foundation is offering you the opportunity to make your presence felt during the 2026 Christmas Gala. This is an excellent opportunity for you to increase your visibility while developing business relationships in a relaxed environment. Your presence will be appropriately acknowledged throughout the evening.



Vendor table and chairs:



One 6-foot table and two chairs will be provided to each vendor.

The vendor registration cost is $200 for each vendor for the entire evening. The fee includes a meal served at the Gala for one person.



All monies and registration can be paid electronically via this form.