2026 Christmas In July

About this event
Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)
65 and older. Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)
Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)
Kids under 5 eat for FREE! (may contain allergens)
Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens), entrance to Alburtis pool, entrance to bouncy house.
Alburtis Pool is right next to the Community Center. Bring your family to eat, take the kids to the pool, and come back at 4pm for the raffle! The pool is open 12pm-7pm. (All entering the pool area must have a ticket)
10 tickets per sheet!
6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the television ONLY)
6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the blanket ONLY)
6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the photo ONLY)
6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the Blackstone Grill ONLY)
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