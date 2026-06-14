Angel Tree Farms

Hosted by

Angel Tree Farms

About this event

2026 Christmas In July

220 W 2nd St

Alburtis, PA 18011, USA

All You Can Eat Food Ticket-Adult
$15

Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)

All You Can Eat Food Ticket-Senior Citizen
$10

65 and older. Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)

All You Can Eat Food Ticket - Kid (ages 5-12 yrs old)
$5

Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens)

All You Can Eat Food Ticket - Kid under 5 yrs old (FREE)
Free

Kids under 5 eat for FREE! (may contain allergens)

Kid Fun Combo-buffet, pool, bouncy house
$10

Buffet of home made foods! (may contain allergens), entrance to Alburtis pool, entrance to bouncy house.

Alburtis Pool - All Day Pool Pass
$5

Alburtis Pool is right next to the Community Center. Bring your family to eat, take the kids to the pool, and come back at 4pm for the raffle! The pool is open 12pm-7pm. (All entering the pool area must have a ticket)

Basket Raffle Ticket - 1 Sheet
$5

10 tickets per sheet!

BIG ITEM RAFFLE: 55 INCH TELEVISION
$5

6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the television ONLY)

BIG ITEM RAFFLE: TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR CROCHET BLANKET
$5

6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the blanket ONLY)

BIG ITEM RAFFLE: OFFICIAL EAGLES DEVONTA SMITH SIGNED PHOTO
$5

6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the photo ONLY)

BIG ITEM RAFFLE: 36 INCH BLACKSTONE GRIDDLE
$5

6 BIG ITEM RAFFLE TICKETS for $5.00 (This is for the Blackstone Grill ONLY)

Add a donation for Angel Tree Farms

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!