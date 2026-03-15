2026 Christmas In July Sponsorship

...Logo prominently featured at the dessert table ...“Sponsored by ” stickers provided and placed on all baked goods ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you

...Logo prominently featured at the dessert table ...“Sponsored by ” stickers provided and placed on all baked goods ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you

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