2026 Christmas In July Sponsorship

...Logo prominently featured at the buffet ...Logo on all table centerpieces throughout the event space ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank-you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you.
...Logo prominently featured at the buffet ...Logo on all table centerpieces throughout the event space ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank-you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you.
Platinum Dessert Sponsor (one available)
$1,000
...Logo prominently featured at the dessert table ...“Sponsored by ” stickers provided and placed on all baked goods ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you
...Logo prominently featured at the dessert table ...“Sponsored by ” stickers provided and placed on all baked goods ...Recognition on social media, event signage, and website ...Verbal recognition throughout the event ...Thank you certificate and logo placement in post-event thank you
Gold Sponsor
$500
...Name/logo in group sponsor banner at event ...Recognition on social media, event signage and website ...Verbal recognition during remarks before the basket raffle starts ...Thank you certificate and recognition in post-event thank-you email
...Name/logo in group sponsor banner at event ...Recognition on social media, event signage and website ...Verbal recognition during remarks before the basket raffle starts ...Thank you certificate and recognition in post-event thank-you email
Silver Sponsor
$250
...Name in group sponsor banner at event ...Recognition on social media ...Verbal recognition during remarks before the basket raffle starts ...Thank you certificate and recognition in post-event thank-you email
...Name in group sponsor banner at event ...Recognition on social media ...Verbal recognition during remarks before the basket raffle starts ...Thank you certificate and recognition in post-event thank-you email
Add a donation for Angel Tree Farms
$
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