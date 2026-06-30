A snow globe with a building and Christmas trees inside sits above the words "Christmas in Montrose."
Endless Mountains Charitable Events Inc

Offered by

Endless Mountains Charitable Events Inc

About this shop

2026 Christmas in Montrose Sponsorship

$5,000 – Santa Sponsor*
$5,000

•Special recognition as presenting sponsor for Christmas in Montrose

•Promoted as sponsor of 2 planned events, as chosen by •Sponsor (first-come, first-served)

•Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event

•Logo on event trifold

•Exclusive Social Media Post Before & After Event

•Logo included on event website

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$2,000 – Christmas Cheer Sponsor*
$2,000

•Promoted as sponsor of 2 planned events, as chosen by Sponsor (first-come, first-served)

•Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event

• Logo on event trifold

• Exclusive Social Media Post Before &amp; After Event

• Logo included on event website

0
$1,000 – Holly Sponsor*
$1,000

• Promoted as sponsor of 1 planned event, as chosen by Sponsor

(first-come, first-served)

• Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event

• Logo on event trifold

• Logo included in Social Media Post

• Logo included on event website

0
$500 – Mistletoe Sponsor*
$500

•Logo on event trifold

• Logo included in Social Media Post

• Logo included on event website

0
$200 – Tinsel Sponsor
$200

• Company name listed on Social Media Post

• Listed on Website

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