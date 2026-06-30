2026 Christmas in Montrose Sponsorship

About this shop
•Special recognition as presenting sponsor for Christmas in Montrose
•Promoted as sponsor of 2 planned events, as chosen by •Sponsor (first-come, first-served)
•Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event
•Logo on event trifold
•Exclusive Social Media Post Before & After Event
•Logo included on event website
•Promoted as sponsor of 2 planned events, as chosen by Sponsor (first-come, first-served)
•Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event
• Logo on event trifold
• Exclusive Social Media Post Before & After Event
• Logo included on event website
• Promoted as sponsor of 1 planned event, as chosen by Sponsor
(first-come, first-served)
• Special Thank You in Local Paper After Event
• Logo on event trifold
• Logo included in Social Media Post
• Logo included on event website
•Logo on event trifold
• Logo included in Social Media Post
• Logo included on event website
• Company name listed on Social Media Post
• Listed on Website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!