Canby Music Boosters

Hosted by

Canby Music Boosters

About this event

2026 CHS Showcase Concert

721 SW 4th Ave

Canby, OR 97013, USA

RESERVED SEATING
$20

NOTE: To reserve your seat, complete your purchase and then reach out to Angela Baker at [email protected]

Individual General Admission Seating
$10

Individual general admission seating - no reservations

Family General Admission Seating
$25

Family general admission seating - no reservations

Blue Sponsorship
$250
  • Name announced by MC
  • Quarter page thank you with your logo in the collectable program
  • Shout out on social media and newsletter
Gold Sponsorship
$500
  • 4 complimentary VIP tickets with reserved seating provided for your guests
  • Name announced by MC
  • Half page thank you with your logo in the collectable program
  • Shout out on social media and newsletter
Platinum Sponsorship
$750
  • 6 complimentary VIP tickets with reserved seating provided for your guests
  • Any company information you provide will be displayed
  • Company will be announced by MC
  • Full page thank you with your logo in the collectable program
  • Shout out on social media and newsletter
Pre-Purchase Raffle Tickets
$20

Pre-purchase your raffle tickets and bypass the lines! Buy in advance and pick up your raffle tickets at will call upon your arrival! Tickets come in sets of 30 for $20. Purchase on-site for $1 each!

Add a donation for Canby Music Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!