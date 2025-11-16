2026 CHSPO Rummage Sale

Rental of 1 parking spot at CHS for the general public on sale date only.

Spaces are 8'8" wide x 15'6" long. (inside of white stripes)

You provide your own tables, chairs, stickers to price items, and money.

Please note that if you bring a tent, many tents do not fit on 1 parking spot, so plan ahead & measure, or rent 2 spaces for plenty of room!