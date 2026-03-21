2026 Cincinnati Invitational Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
18 Holes + Cart
Tournament Entry
Dinner + Open Bar
Athlete Panel + Networking
Estimated FMV: $220
Tax-Deductible Portion: $30
Includes:
Entry for (2) golfers
2-Player Scramble Format
Dinner + Open Bar Access
Athlete Panel + Networking
Estimated FMV: $440
Tax-Deductible Portion: $60
Includes:
Dinner + Open Bar
Panel Access
Networking
Estimated FMV: $60
Tax-Deductible Portion: $35
Includes 2 mulligans
Entry into prize giveaways during awards ceremony
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!