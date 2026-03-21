Holy Hooper Inc

Hosted by

Holy Hooper Inc

About this event

2026 Cincinnati Invitational Golf Scramble

3097 Losantiville Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45213, USA

SINGLE GOLFER – EARLY BIRD
$250
Available until May 31

Includes:

18 Holes + Cart

Tournament Entry

Dinner + Open Bar

Athlete Panel + Networking


Estimated FMV: $220
Tax-Deductible Portion: $30

TEAM (2 GOLFERS) – EARLY BIRD
$500
Available until May 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

Entry for (2) golfers

2-Player Scramble Format

Dinner + Open Bar Access

Athlete Panel + Networking


Estimated FMV: $440
Tax-Deductible Portion: $60

SUPPORTER TICKET (NON-GOLF)
$95

Includes:

Dinner + Open Bar
Panel Access
Networking


Estimated FMV: $60
Tax-Deductible Portion: $35

🟣 Mulligan Package
$25

Includes 2 mulligans

🟣 Raffle Entry
$10

Entry into prize giveaways during awards ceremony

Add a donation for Holy Hooper Inc

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