2026 Circle Up Rock & Gem Market

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$20.00 non-refundable deposit to ensure your 12' x 12' space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market
Balance of $20.00 due for a 12' x 12' vendor space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market if not paid in full initially
Paid in full amount to ensure your 12' x 12' space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market
Member Only Pricing for Vendor 12' x 12' space; Must be paid in full to receive discount and due by March 12, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!