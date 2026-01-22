Hosted by

Wekiva Gem & Mineral Society Inc

About this event

2026 Circle Up Rock & Gem Market

1937 Lakeville Rd

Apopka, FL 32703, USA

Circle Up Vendor Space Deposit
$20

$20.00 non-refundable deposit to ensure your 12' x 12' space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market

Circle Up Vendor Space Balance Due
$20

Balance of $20.00 due for a 12' x 12' vendor space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market if not paid in full initially

Circle Up Vendor Space Pay in Full
$40

Paid in full amount to ensure your 12' x 12' space at our Circle Up Rock & Gem Market

Circle Up Vendor Space - MEMBER
$30

Member Only Pricing for Vendor 12' x 12' space; Must be paid in full to receive discount and due by March 12, 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!